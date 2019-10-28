By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Pork & Cranberry Pork Pies 2X50g

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Mini Pork & Cranberry Pork Pies 2X50g
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

One pork and cranberry pie
  • Energy825kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned cured pork blended with cranberries and cranberry sauce encased in a hot water crust pastry.
  • 2 Pork and Cranberry Pies. Seasoned cured pork blended with cranberries and cranberry sauce
  • CRISP PASTRY
  • Crisp pastry
  • Meal deal snack
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Cranberry (3%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork and cranberry pie (50g)
Energy1649kJ / 396kcal825kJ / 198kcal
Fat25.7g12.9g
Saturates9.3g4.7g
Carbohydrate29.8g14.9g
Sugars5.0g2.5g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein10.4g5.2g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

4 stars

Great taste, fantastic crisp pastry, minor niggle is a bit too much rubbish in the meat, hence 4/5.

Usually bought next

Tesco Turkey & Trimmings Sandwich

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Tesco Mini Savoury Eggs 12 Pack 216G

£ 1.20
£0.56/100g

Tesco Scotch Eggs 2 Pack 227G

£ 1.20
£0.53/100g

Tesco 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G

£ 2.30
£0.77/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here