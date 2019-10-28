Tesco Mini Pork & Cranberry Pork Pies 2X50g

Very tasty
Great taste, fantastic crisp pastry, minor niggle is a bit too much rubbish in the meat, hence 4/5.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 396kcal
INGREDIENTS Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Cranberry (3%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork and cranberry pie (50g)
|Energy
|1649kJ / 396kcal
|825kJ / 198kcal
|Fat
|25.7g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|29.8g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.4g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
