Tesco Finest Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 290g

2.7(3)
Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pie
Energy
1062kJ
255kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
17.2g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.61g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1454kJ / 349kcal

Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
Select cuts of British pork delicately seasoned and encased in a rich hot water crust pastry. Hand finished with an egg yolk glaze.
Pack size: 290G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (41%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Pork Extract, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Water, Salt], Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

290g e

