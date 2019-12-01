By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 440G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 440G
£ 2.80
£0.64/100g
1/4 of pie
  • Energy1553kJ 373kcal
    19%
  • Fat24.6g
    35%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 339kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in a pastry case.
  • Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry. Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them their distinctive shape.
  • Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie BRITISH PORK Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
  • British pork
  • Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pork (40%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Label - glued. Not Recyclable Wrap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of pie (110g)
Energy1411kJ / 339kcal1553kJ / 373kcal
Fat22.4g24.6g
Saturates8.3g9.2g
Carbohydrate22.1g24.3g
Sugars1.4g1.6g
Fibre1.3g1.5g
Protein11.6g12.8g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Too much pork grease!

2 stars

I’ve bought Tesco’s own Melton Mowbray Pork pies for some time. They’ve always been good until the past four weeks, when the base crust has been so thick with port grease/fat that it renders the pastry at the bottom of the pie inedible. This suggests Tesco is using a new baker or fattier pork. Bitterly disappointing. I won’t be buying any more.

Just sell the Walkers pork pie with a Tesco label

2 stars

Since the closure of the deli/fresh meat/fresh fish counter at my local Tesco, I could no longer buy the Walkers fluted 1lb Melton Mowbray pies. It is sad that the union flag wrapped tesco own brand pie is a pale imitation , and having tried several, I gave up HOWEVER over the last few w weeks the deli Walkers Fluted pie has app rared n a plain paper wrapper labelled "Tesco Pork Pie."

Filling changed!

2 stars

Ouch! What have you done? The cut price supermarkets use the floury meat fillings. Now you have copied them. What a cheap move. Tesco’s was the one place to still get a proper meat filling. No longer!

quality very poor this week thew it away not happy

2 stars

quality very poor this week thew it away not happy

Love the pie

5 stars

Love the pie

extremely poor

2 stars

poor quality for a pork pie very dry no jelly in it wont buy again

Tasty

5 stars

Makes a delicious meal with a side salad

Delicious as always

5 stars

I bought this some time ago and we ate it straight away. The pastry is crispy and the meat juicy and tasty, just as we like it. We live in Wales where there are very few makers of pork pies that we like but we can always rely on this on to be really good. Also it can go in the freezer if you want to eat it another time, or buy a few/!

quality pork pie

5 stars

i buy one of these most weeks as its is one of the best tasting pork pies around

