Tesco Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 440G

Too much pork grease!
I’ve bought Tesco’s own Melton Mowbray Pork pies for some time. They’ve always been good until the past four weeks, when the base crust has been so thick with port grease/fat that it renders the pastry at the bottom of the pie inedible. This suggests Tesco is using a new baker or fattier pork. Bitterly disappointing. I won’t be buying any more.
Just sell the Walkers pork pie with a Tesco label
Since the closure of the deli/fresh meat/fresh fish counter at my local Tesco, I could no longer buy the Walkers fluted 1lb Melton Mowbray pies. It is sad that the union flag wrapped tesco own brand pie is a pale imitation , and having tried several, I gave up HOWEVER over the last few w weeks the deli Walkers Fluted pie has app rared n a plain paper wrapper labelled "Tesco Pork Pie."
Filling changed!
Ouch! What have you done? The cut price supermarkets use the floury meat fillings. Now you have copied them. What a cheap move. Tesco’s was the one place to still get a proper meat filling. No longer!
quality very poor this week thew it away not happy
Love the pie
extremely poor
poor quality for a pork pie very dry no jelly in it wont buy again
Tasty
Makes a delicious meal with a side salad
Delicious as always
I bought this some time ago and we ate it straight away. The pastry is crispy and the meat juicy and tasty, just as we like it. We live in Wales where there are very few makers of pork pies that we like but we can always rely on this on to be really good. Also it can go in the freezer if you want to eat it another time, or buy a few/!
quality pork pie
i buy one of these most weeks as its is one of the best tasting pork pies around