Pork Farms 4 Mini Pork Pies

Scrumptious! Great snack.
Not the best quality meat - even for a pork pie.
Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Water, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Egg, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dextrose
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Oven cook
Instructions: Heating Guidelines:
Simply remove all packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven at 180°C/160°C fan/Gas Mark 4 for 15 minutes. Stand for 2 minutes before eating. Marvellous.
Produced using Pork from the U.K.
4 x Pork Pies
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g pie
|Ref intake per 50g pie
|Energy
|1496kJ
|478kJ
|9%
|-
|359kcal
|180kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|11.6g
|17%
|of which saturates
|9.3g
|4.6g
|23%
|Carbohydrate
|29.3g
|14.7g
|6%
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Protein
|7.6g
|3.8g
|8%
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|9%
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
