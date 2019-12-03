By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pork Farms 4 Mini Pork Pies

Write a review
Pork Farms 4 Mini Pork Pies
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Seasoned, uncured pork baked in pastry.
  • You don't just become Britain's favourite branded pork pie* overnight. At Pork Farms we've been baking for over 80 years. It's how we've mastered getting our pork pies to taste so good. So moreishly meaty. Our secret? Seasoned British pork, wrapped in our crisp, flavoursome pastry. And that's it. The magic is in the simplicity.
  • *Based on Value Sales. Source of AC Nielson.
  • 100% British pork
  • Pork pies - seasoned pork baked in a hot water crust pastry
  • Ready to eat

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Water, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Egg, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Heating Guidelines:
Simply remove all packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven at 180°C/160°C fan/Gas Mark 4 for 15 minutes. Stand for 2 minutes before eating. Marvellous.

Produce of

Produced using Pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Like It Cold?
  • Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before serving for the best flavour.

Name and address

  • Pork Farms,
  • P.O. Box 10523,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG2 9QX.

Return to

  • Quality Assurance:
  • We've been making great pies and savouries for over 80 years and are proud of our products. We want to ensure you are pleased with your purchase. If these pork pies fall short of expectations, please let us know; informing us of where and when you bought them, and quote NG016 and Use By Date. This will not affect your statutory rights.
  • Email: feedback@pork-farms.co.uk
  • Or write to:
  • www.pork-farms.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Pork Pies

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 50g pieRef intake per 50g pie
Energy 1496kJ478kJ9%
-359kcal180kcal
Fat 23.2g11.6g17%
of which saturates 9.3g4.6g23%
Carbohydrate 29.3g14.7g6%
of which sugars 0.3g0.2g<1%
Protein 7.6g3.8g8%
Salt 1.0g0.5g9%

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Scrumptious! Great snack.

5 stars

Scrumptious! Great snack.

Not the best quality meat - even for a pork pie.

3 stars

Not the best quality meat - even for a pork pie.

