Tesco 6 Mini Pork & Pickle Pork Pies 300G

£ 2.30
£0.77/100g

Offer

One pie
  • Energy774kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1547kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork and pickle encased in a pastry case.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • 6 Pork & Pickle Pies CRISP PASTRY Uncured pork blended with tangy pickle. Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. The recipe uses selected cuts of pork which are seasoned and encased in rich hot water crust pastry for a crisp finish.
  • CRISP PASTRY Uncured pork blended with tangy pickle.
  • Our pork pies are made by award-winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. The recipe uses selected cuts of pork which are seasoned and encased in rich hot water crust pastry for a crisp finish.
  • Crisp pastry
  • Uncured pork blended with tangy pickle
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (17%), Pork Lard, Pickle (10%) (Vegetables In Variable Proportions (Onion, Swede, Carrot, Gherkin), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Tomato Paste, Maize Starch, Date, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Spices (Ginger, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Cinnamon, Nutmeg), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Flour), Pork Fat, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1547kJ / 371kcal774kJ / 186kcal
Fat23.5g11.7g
Saturates8.9g4.5g
Carbohydrate30.5g15.3g
Sugars4.0g2.0g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein8.5g4.3g
Salt1.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Help other customers like you

Nice, but needs more pickle

3 stars

A bit dry and definitely lacking pickle.

Nice pastry, great flavour and just enough pickle.

4 stars

Nice pastry, great flavour and just enough pickle. The only thing that lets these pies down is the price. A bit steep for 300g

Husbands carry out he loves them lots of meat and

5 stars

Husbands carry out he loves them lots of meat and just enough pickle.

tasty with salad I always get ones with pickle

5 stars

tasty with salad I always get ones with pickle

Very tasty

5 stars

Great pie and filled well with delicious crispy crust

