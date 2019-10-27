By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Small Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 145G

£ 1.30
£0.90/100g
One pie
  • Energy2172kJ 521kcal
    26%
  • Fat33.9g
    48%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1498kJ / 359kcal

Product Description

  • Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry. Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them their distinctive shape.
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Pork (30%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (145g)
Energy1498kJ / 359kcal2172kJ / 521kcal
Fat23.4g33.9g
Saturates8.4g12.2g
Carbohydrate25.4g36.8g
Sugars1.8g2.5g
Fibre1.6g2.2g
Protein11.1g16.0g
Salt1.1g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Lovely. Have these every week as a treat and fail

5 stars

Lovely. Have these every week as a treat and fail to disappoint

Rubbish!!

2 stars

I was very diisappointed in these, they were not good, the meat was more like a meat paste with fat all round it and chunks of fat in the meat, quite honestly they were disgusting, what has happened to Tesco, first they have pork pies with onion powder in them - one should NOT have to go looking in pork pie ingredients to see if they have onion in them for goodness sake!!!, now there are these Melton Mowbray pork pies that are such rubbish as to be inedible, Tesco used to do good pork pies & Melton Mowbray pies, now they have put the prices up while the quality is cheap and nasty and I will not be chancing anymore of Tesco pork pies.

Steer clear

1 stars

Bloody awful chunks of wet pastry filled with bone chips ,fat and what they laughingly call pork

to rish

2 stars

I like the mini ones the big ones not as much to rich

Brilliant

5 stars

Saw the programme made in Britain that focused on Melton Mowbray pork pies and they are good

Nice pie

4 stars

This pie is nice because it does not have a lot of jelly inside it the pastry is not to soft

Just the right amount for a snack for the two of us.

5 stars

Lovely flavour and the bottom pastry is nice and crisp.

Decent for the price

4 stars

i think most of us love an extra bit of jelly in a pork pie or its to try to eat much of the crest. this is not to bad, i always eat half of the crust and throw the rest but lot worse than this out there.

