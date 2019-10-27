Tesco Small Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 145G

Lovely. Have these every week as a treat and fail
Lovely. Have these every week as a treat and fail to disappoint
Rubbish!!
I was very diisappointed in these, they were not good, the meat was more like a meat paste with fat all round it and chunks of fat in the meat, quite honestly they were disgusting, what has happened to Tesco, first they have pork pies with onion powder in them - one should NOT have to go looking in pork pie ingredients to see if they have onion in them for goodness sake!!!, now there are these Melton Mowbray pork pies that are such rubbish as to be inedible, Tesco used to do good pork pies & Melton Mowbray pies, now they have put the prices up while the quality is cheap and nasty and I will not be chancing anymore of Tesco pork pies.
Steer clear
Bloody awful chunks of wet pastry filled with bone chips ,fat and what they laughingly call pork
to rish
I like the mini ones the big ones not as much to rich
Brilliant
Saw the programme made in Britain that focused on Melton Mowbray pork pies and they are good
Nice pie
This pie is nice because it does not have a lot of jelly inside it the pastry is not to soft
Just the right amount for a snack for the two of us.
Lovely flavour and the bottom pastry is nice and crisp.
Decent for the price
i think most of us love an extra bit of jelly in a pork pie or its to try to eat much of the crest. this is not to bad, i always eat half of the crust and throw the rest but lot worse than this out there.