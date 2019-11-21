By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pork Farms Medium Pork Pie

£ 1.90
£1.90/each
Per 1/4 pie contains
  • Energy1157kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1564kJ/376kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned, uncured pork baked in pastry.
  • 100% British uncured pork - perfectly balanced with seasoning, jelly and delicious crisp pastry.
  • You don't just become Britain's favourite branded pork pie* overnight. At Pork Farms we've been baking for over 80 years. It's how we've mastered getting our pork pies to taste so good. So moreishly meaty. Our secret? Seasoned British pork, wrapped in our crisp, flavoursome pastry. And that's it. The magic is in the simplicity.
  • *Based on Value Sales. Source of AC Nielson.
  • 100% British pork
  • Pork pie - seasoned pork baked in a hot water crust pastry

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Pork (28%), Water, Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Pork Gelatine, Egg, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.For use by, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced using Pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before serving for the best flavour.

Name and address

  • Pork Farms,
  • P.O. Box 10523,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG2 9QX.

Return to

  • Quality Assurance:
  • We've been making great pies and savouries for over 80 years and are proud of our products. We want to ensure you are pleased with your purchase. If this pork pie falls short of expectations, please let us know; informing us of where and when you bought it, and quote (NGO16) and Use By Date. This will not affect your statutory rights.
  • Email: feedback@pork-farms.co.uk
  • Or write to:
  • Pork Farms,
  • P.O. Box 10523,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG2 9QX.
  • www.pork-farms.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1564kJ/376kcal
Fat 25.5g
of which saturates 10.2g
Carbohydrate 27.0g
of which sugars 0.5g
Protein 8.4g
Salt 1.32g

No weight to be found and little taste. Disappoin

2 stars

No weight to be found and little taste. Disappointed as the pastry was not up to standard of being crunchy. The meat was quite tasteless.

A great pork pie however you weigh it up lol

4 stars

The weight of the medium Mowbray Pork Pie is 2.92 ounces based on calories per quarter pie, many seemed to want this information, either way it is a favourite of many, myself included.

I’m completely at one with the previous reviewer w

1 stars

I’m completely at one with the previous reviewer who complained about there being no information available on the size or weight of the pie. It’s the same with all of the Tesco pork pies. Without the weights being available we’re unable to make a fair comparison. Hmm!!! Tesco I can’t imagine that you would have planned it this way.

No Size Info

1 stars

Couldn't tell how big it is and you can't judge the size from the photo as there is nothing to provide a scale

Summer lunch in the garden.

4 stars

Lovely crispy pastry, and good flavour. Used as lunch with mixed salad, pickle, salad cream and tomato sauce.

Pie from the past!

5 stars

Very good texture and taste of meat. Tasty jelly. Delicious and crisp pastry.

I used to only like Bowyers pork pies which seem d

5 stars

I used to only like Bowyers pork pies which seem difficult to find now, and all others I have tried have had chutney added, or cinnamon etc, for some reason makers have been trying to change the taste of a pork pie. But these are gorgeous, proper pork pies, even better then my previous love. Please don t change them, they are just right.

