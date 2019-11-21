Pork Farms Medium Pork Pie

No weight to be found and little taste. Disappoin
No weight to be found and little taste. Disappointed as the pastry was not up to standard of being crunchy. The meat was quite tasteless.
A great pork pie however you weigh it up lol
The weight of the medium Mowbray Pork Pie is 2.92 ounces based on calories per quarter pie, many seemed to want this information, either way it is a favourite of many, myself included.
I’m completely at one with the previous reviewer who complained about there being no information available on the size or weight of the pie. It’s the same with all of the Tesco pork pies. Without the weights being available we’re unable to make a fair comparison. Hmm!!! Tesco I can’t imagine that you would have planned it this way.
No Size Info
Couldn't tell how big it is and you can't judge the size from the photo as there is nothing to provide a scale
Summer lunch in the garden.
Lovely crispy pastry, and good flavour. Used as lunch with mixed salad, pickle, salad cream and tomato sauce.
Pie from the past!
Very good texture and taste of meat. Tasty jelly. Delicious and crisp pastry.
I used to only like Bowyers pork pies which seem difficult to find now, and all others I have tried have had chutney added, or cinnamon etc, for some reason makers have been trying to change the taste of a pork pie. But these are gorgeous, proper pork pies, even better then my previous love. Please don t change them, they are just right.