Kellogg's Cereal Wheats Blueberry 500G

My daughter loves Blueberry Wheats. She eats them every morning.
A great product.
Very good quality and also healthy. A great addition to the breakfast cereal choices.
Excellent flavour very enjoyable and great value.
Excellent flavour very enjoyable and great value. Will certainly buy again.
Purchased more than one variety and mixed them in one large container.
This cereal is so delicious and full of flavour. Will definitely be buying this regularly.
I eat these for breakfast and they are delicious. The blueberry filling goes well with the wheat pockets. These are also good at supper time. You can always be assured that the Kellogs brand of cereals are the best.
A delicious breakfast. Filling and nutritious. Great price point at £1.80. Not sure if pay more than £2 if the price goes up though.
Good alternative breakfast
Nice cereal for a treat.
Great breakfast
Love it. Great for breakfast. Fruit and cereal in one