Kellogg's Cereal Wheats Blueberry 500G

4.1(131)
Kellogg's Cereal Wheats Blueberry 500G

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

45g

Energy
714kJ
168kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

3%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1586kJ

Product Description

  • Shredded Wholewheat with a Blueberry Flavoured Filling.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Heart Healthy
  Kellogg's Apricot/Blueberry/Raisin/Frosted/Plain Wheats are low in saturated fat. Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Kellogg's Apricot/Blueberry/Raisin/Frosted/Plain/Choco Wheats are also low in sodium. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
  • Kellogg's Blueberry Wheats breakfast cereal provides blueberry sandwiched in between layers of wholegrain wheat to give your breakfast that well-known crispy and crunchy texture loved by many
  • Support your heart health with Kellogg's Blueberry Wheats breakfast cereal, low in salt and saturated fat*
  • *Kellogg's Wheats Blueberry breakfast cereal is low in saturated fat and low in sodium. Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
  • New Flavours
  • Kellogg's Apricot Wheats
  • Kellogg's Blueberry Wheats
  • Kellogg's Plain Wheats
  • Start Your Day with A Delicious and Healthy Breakfast
  • Kellogg's Frosted Wheats
  • Kellogg's Raisin Wheats
  • Kellogg's Choco Wheats
  • TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Kellogg's Blueberry Wheats breakfast cereal is a high fibre breakfast cereal
  • Kellogg's Blueberry Wheats breakfast cereal is made with 100% wholegrain wheat
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure
  • Saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • High in Fibre
  • Low in saturated fat and low in sodium

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat (74%), Blueberry Flavoured Filling (Blueberry Puree (10%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant {Glycerol}, Acidity Regulator {Citric Acid}, Gelling Agent {Pectin}, Natural Flavouring)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy1586kJ714kJ
-374kcal168kcal8%
Fat1.2g0.5g1%
of which saturates0.3g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate78g35g13%
of which sugars15g6.8g8%
Fibre8.2g3.7g
Protein8.8g4.0g8%
Salt0.04g0.02g0.3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
131 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

My daughter loves Blueberry Wheats. She eats them

5 stars

My daughter loves Blueberry Wheats. She eats them every morning.

A great product.

5 stars

Very good quality and also healthy. A great addition to the breakfast cereal choices.

Excellent flavour very enjoyable and great value.

5 stars

Excellent flavour very enjoyable and great value. Will certainly buy again.

Purchased more than one variety and mixed them in

5 stars

Purchased more than one variety and mixed them in one large container.

This cereal is so delicious and full of flavour. W

5 stars

This cereal is so delicious and full of flavour. Will definitely be buying this regularly.

I eat these for breakfast and they are delicious.

5 stars

I eat these for breakfast and they are delicious. The blueberry filling goes well with the wheat pockets. These are also good at supper time. You can always be assured that the Kellogs brand of cereals are the best.

A delicious breakfast. Filling and nutritious. Gre

4 stars

A delicious breakfast. Filling and nutritious. Great price point at £1.80. Not sure if pay more than £2 if the price goes up though.

good alternative breakfast

5 stars

Good alternative breakfast

Nice cereal for a treat.

5 stars

Nice cereal for a treat.

Great breakfast

5 stars

Love it. Great for breakfast. Fruit and cereal in one

