Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48Pk

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 48Pk
£ 2.50
£0.05/each
2 biscuits
  • Energy568kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1514kJ / 358kcal

Product Description

  • 48 Wheat biscuits fortified with vitamins and iron.
  MALTY & CRISPY Made with 100% British wholegrain wheat, milled and toasted for flakiness
  • MALTY & CRISPY Made with 100% British wholegrain wheat, milled and toasted for flakiness
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals - like they've been doing for decades.
  • The shape of this product if registered as EU TM 834150.
  • Malty & crispy
  Made with 100% British wholegrain wheat, milled and toasted for flakiness
  • High in vitamins B1 & B2
  • Suitable for vegans
  • High in vitamins B1 & B2

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat (95%), Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serving your cereal with a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 24 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

48 x Wheat Biscuits

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1514kJ / 358kcal568kJ / 134kcal
Fat2.0g0.8g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate68.0g25.5g
Sugars4.4g1.7g
Fibre10.0g3.8g
Protein12.0g4.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.94mg (85%NRV)0.35mg (32%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.20mg (86%NRV)0.45mg (32%NRV)
Niacin14.0mg (88%NRV)5.3mg (33%NRV)
Folic Acid170µg (85%NRV)64µg (32%NRV)
Iron12.0mg (86%NRV)4.5mg (32%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Just the same as normal weetabix only cheaper.

5 stars

Just the same as normal weetabix only cheaper.

great and so much cheaper

5 stars

great and so much cheaper

Just as good as the "other" brand

5 stars

I have bought this before. It is great value and just as good as Weetabix! Will continue to buy, so please keep your own brand going indefinitely...…...…!!

Falls to bits as you take it out, other well known

2 stars

Falls to bits as you take it out, other well known makes are bad enough but these just awful.

Every bit as good as Weetabix only less to pay.

5 stars

Excellent quality and tastes the same as Weetabix but much kinder to your purse ...why pay more!

My son has these wheat biscuits and dont want me t

5 stars

My son has these wheat biscuits and dont want me to get them anywhere else. Good size for kids to eat.

Yes it's great so why not available !

5 stars

Yes it's great so why not available !

Excellent

5 stars

Always buy these as they are a good price and great taste.

great taste

5 stars

A perfect alternative to the more expensive brands.

