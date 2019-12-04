By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Shredded Wheat Honey Nut Cereal 500G

4.5(221)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.50/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1634kJ

Product Description

  • Bitesize Wholegrain Wheat Cereal Biscuits with a Topping of Honey & Chopped Nuts
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Rated on average 4.9 by 117 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of October 2018.
  • Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • The Bee's Knees
  • Love honey? Nutty for nuts? Then get ready for a hit of both. Scrummy golden honey plucked from nature's larder and delicious nuts... imagine them all topped on whole grain British wheat, ripened in warm summer sunshine. A treat for your taste buds. Nutty but Nice!
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Shredded Wheat Honey & Nut is low in saturated fat.
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 84.1g of Whole Grain.
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Try Me with...
  • Succulent Raspberries
  • Tasty Blueberries
  • Juicy Strawberries
Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (84%), Sugar, Nut Premix (Peanuts (9.2%), Desiccated Coconut (Coconut, Sugar), Hazelnuts (0.3%)), Honey (1.9%), Glucose Syrup, Molasses, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that processes Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of your 5-a-day

Number of uses

12 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1634kJ654kJ8400kJ(8%)
-387kcal155kcal2000kcal
Fat 5.4g2.1g70g(3%)
of which saturates 1.2g0.5g20g(3%)
Carbohydrate 68g27g
of which sugars 15g6g90g(7%)
Fibre 9.8g3.9g
Protein 12g5g
Salt 0.04g0.01g6g(<1%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Lovely taste

5 stars

I have not eaten shredded wheat since I was a child and did not like it but I tried these and they were just so tasty

Great taste

5 stars

My other half body builds and uses this cereal for PWO he has eaten all the boxes locally so we need more :)

Love it very tasty

5 stars

I have been eating this for several days now love it, very tasty I put a bit more honey on top!

Great product!

5 stars

These are delicious. Myself and my 2 children have been having these for breakfast and have thoroughly enjoyed them. They make a lovely change to our usual cereal. The honey flavour is evident and there are plenty of nuts in them too. The size of the cereal is perfect too and they are great in texture. I will definitely buy these going forward and would recommend them to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good family cereal

3 stars

My two children enjoyed eating this sweet cereal but I wasn't sure of what I was eating. The taste is altered from the regular shredded wheat I usually eat to a sweet and syrupy replacement. I feel shredded wheat us a healthy breakfast but this added sweetness is spoiling the cereal it really is [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me

2 stars

I found these to be very sweet and quite dry tasting. They were ok just not for me!!!! I would recommend them to people who REALLY like honey however I found them too overpowering. although they are a healthier choice so all in all quite a good cereal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

shredded wheat caked in honey. What’s not to like?

5 stars

I think the box lasted one day in our house. Is was demolished as part of breakfast by the whole family and I’m pretty sure my 5 year old was taking sneaky handfuls throughout the day. Original shredded wheat filled a hole but this is delicious. Not overly sweet. Very much recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum Yum

4 stars

These are my new favourite breakfast cereal. Always been a fan of shredded wheats and these are just lovely. Not to sweet and the crunchy nuts are just irresistible. I also hate soggy cereal and these stay crunchy for ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make a perfect snack with or without milk!

5 stars

I really enjoyed this cereal although I didn’t get much of a chance to eat it as my two children tried it and claimed it for themselves. They enjoyed taking it dry for snacks during the day as well as with milk for cereal. They are a nice twist on regular shredded wheat, we will be adding them to our cereal collection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

Loved the honey nut shreededwheat cereal & so did all the family it was different from the usual cereal really crunchy & tasty thoughrly enjoyed it will most certainly buy this again & again defo on my weekly shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

