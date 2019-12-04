Nestle Shredded Wheat Honey Nut Cereal 500G

Lovely taste
I have not eaten shredded wheat since I was a child and did not like it but I tried these and they were just so tasty
Great taste
My other half body builds and uses this cereal for PWO he has eaten all the boxes locally so we need more :)
Love it very tasty
I have been eating this for several days now love it, very tasty I put a bit more honey on top!
Great product!
These are delicious. Myself and my 2 children have been having these for breakfast and have thoroughly enjoyed them. They make a lovely change to our usual cereal. The honey flavour is evident and there are plenty of nuts in them too. The size of the cereal is perfect too and they are great in texture. I will definitely buy these going forward and would recommend them to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good family cereal
My two children enjoyed eating this sweet cereal but I wasn't sure of what I was eating. The taste is altered from the regular shredded wheat I usually eat to a sweet and syrupy replacement. I feel shredded wheat us a healthy breakfast but this added sweetness is spoiling the cereal it really is [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not for me
I found these to be very sweet and quite dry tasting. They were ok just not for me!!!! I would recommend them to people who REALLY like honey however I found them too overpowering. although they are a healthier choice so all in all quite a good cereal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
shredded wheat caked in honey. What’s not to like?
I think the box lasted one day in our house. Is was demolished as part of breakfast by the whole family and I’m pretty sure my 5 year old was taking sneaky handfuls throughout the day. Original shredded wheat filled a hole but this is delicious. Not overly sweet. Very much recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum Yum
These are my new favourite breakfast cereal. Always been a fan of shredded wheats and these are just lovely. Not to sweet and the crunchy nuts are just irresistible. I also hate soggy cereal and these stay crunchy for ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Make a perfect snack with or without milk!
I really enjoyed this cereal although I didn’t get much of a chance to eat it as my two children tried it and claimed it for themselves. They enjoyed taking it dry for snacks during the day as well as with milk for cereal. They are a nice twist on regular shredded wheat, we will be adding them to our cereal collection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty
Loved the honey nut shreededwheat cereal & so did all the family it was different from the usual cereal really crunchy & tasty thoughrly enjoyed it will most certainly buy this again & again defo on my weekly shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]