Stockwell & Co 24 Wheat Biscuits 432G

Stockwell & Co 24 Wheat Biscuits 432G
£ 0.75
£0.17/100g
Per 2 biscuits
  • Energy536kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1488kJ / 352kcal

Product Description

  • 24 Wheat biscuits fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • Crisp breakfast biscuits fortified with vitamins and iron Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table at a price that's always right
  • Fortified with vitamins and iron Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table at a price that's always right
  • Pack size: 432g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat (97%), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., ----

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

432g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1488kJ / 352kcal536kJ / 127kcal
Fat1.6g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate67.4g24.3g
Sugars4.6g1.7g
Fibre11.1g4.0g
Protein11.4g4.1g
Salt0.7g0.3g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.40mg (127%NRV)0.50mg (45%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.58mg (113%NRV)0.57mg (41%NRV)
Niacin19.4mg (121%NRV)7.0mg (44%NRV)
Folic Acid170µg (85%NRV)61µg (31%NRV)
Iron16.6mg (119%NRV)6.0mg (43%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

It's a no from me!

2 stars

These are cheap for a reason, very poor.....someone claimed these were made by the same company that makes the leading brand but I'm not convinced.

Great quality and low cost

5 stars

Great quality wheat biscuits! I thought I would give these a try, since the price is much lower than supermarket brands and the original Weetabix. I was very impressed and enjoy the taste of this product. Would buy again!

very good value & taste

5 stars

tastes good, prefer the taste of 'stockwell' to the big brand. slightly smaller and squared off and bit more densely packed. so much cheaper and better value than the big brand version.

Wheat biscuits

5 stars

These are much better than ordinary weetabix tastes much nicer

Sorry but I find these stodgy, do not like the tas

2 stars

Sorry but I find these stodgy, do not like the taste.

Great taste

5 stars

Much better then weetabix and so much cheaper

Tasty, filling and very cheap.

5 stars

Tried this product for the first time , having eaten Weetabix daily for the past ten years, I was amazed how much more filling it is. Its not so flakey and has a really very nice taste to it. The biggest bonus is the price unbelievabley cheap. They could do with making boxes of 48 as I for one would buy them.

Great cereal

5 stars

Good quality, very good value. Please don't stop supplies

Disgusting

1 stars

These were bought as our usual were unavailable. All I can describe them as is saw dust. They tasted disgusting and needed a lot of milk too. On the positive side the birds are eating them!

Kids refused to eat them

1 stars

We always bought Tesco value wheat biscuits or Tesco own. I bought these and the kids noticed immediately and refused to eat them.

