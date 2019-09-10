Stockwell & Co 24 Wheat Biscuits 432G

It's a no from me!
These are cheap for a reason, very poor.....someone claimed these were made by the same company that makes the leading brand but I'm not convinced.
Great quality and low cost
Great quality wheat biscuits! I thought I would give these a try, since the price is much lower than supermarket brands and the original Weetabix. I was very impressed and enjoy the taste of this product. Would buy again!
very good value & taste
tastes good, prefer the taste of 'stockwell' to the big brand. slightly smaller and squared off and bit more densely packed. so much cheaper and better value than the big brand version.
Wheat biscuits
These are much better than ordinary weetabix tastes much nicer
Sorry but I find these stodgy, do not like the taste.
Great taste
Much better then weetabix and so much cheaper
Tasty, filling and very cheap.
Tried this product for the first time , having eaten Weetabix daily for the past ten years, I was amazed how much more filling it is. Its not so flakey and has a really very nice taste to it. The biggest bonus is the price unbelievabley cheap. They could do with making boxes of 48 as I for one would buy them.
Great cereal
Good quality, very good value. Please don't stop supplies
Disgusting
These were bought as our usual were unavailable. All I can describe them as is saw dust. They tasted disgusting and needed a lot of milk too. On the positive side the birds are eating them!
Kids refused to eat them
We always bought Tesco value wheat biscuits or Tesco own. I bought these and the kids noticed immediately and refused to eat them.