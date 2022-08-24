We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Nestle Shreddies The Original Cereal 630G

4.8(1860)Write a review
Nestle Shreddies The Original Cereal 630G
£3.00
£0.48/100g

Per 40g serving

Energy
616kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ

Product Description

  • Whole Wheat Fortified Malted Cereal
  • Past My Date?
  • Look Smell Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Learn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/uk/en/foodwaste
  • Rated by You*
  • * Rated on average 4.8 by 2295 consumer reviews posted on www.nestle-cereals.com/uk as of December 2021
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • CPW - Cereals Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • 4 crunchy layers of wheat with the awesomeness whole grain of soggy in milk?
  • ...Not these squares
  • For those mornings wins† of fibre, iron and B vitamins!
  • †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • On Your Side!
  • Never Soggy
  • 4 Crunchy layers of what to fight of milk.
  • Not Flakey
  • Tough squares of fibre, iron and B vitamins.
  • Substance Over Style
  • The strength of a diamond in a square.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Whole Grain No.1 ingredient
  • This product is 96% Whole Grain
  • High in Fibre
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 630G
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (96.1%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of your 5-a-Day
  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

15 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestle-cereals.com/uk

Net Contents

630g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1540kJ616kJ8400kJ(7%)
-364kcal146kcal2000kcal
Fat1.8g0.7g70g(1%)
of which saturates0.3g0.1g20g(<1%)
Carbohydrate70.4g28.2g
of which sugars12.5g5.0g90g(6%)
Fibre12.0g4.8g
Protein10.8g4.3g
Salt0.72g0.29g6g(5%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin (B2)0.91mg (65%)0.36mg (26%)
Niacin (B3)11mg (69%)4.4mg (28%)
Vitamin B61.0mg (71%)0.40mg (29%)
Folic Acid (B9)112µg (56%)44.8µg (22%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)4.0mg (67%)1.6mg (27%)
Iron7.7mg (55%)3.1mg (22%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
View all Family Favourite Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1860 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Enduring

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

I've been eating Shreddies for over 70 years and never tire of them. I've tried others but have never found anything that matches their taste.

High in fibre great taste

5 stars

I enjoy the taste of the original shreddies and as they are a high fibre cereal they fit in perfectly with my Slimming World diet.

A pleasant cereal fills me until lunch time.

4 stars

A pleasant cereal fills me until lunch time.

Healthy bteakfast

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

Educational square shape, healthy ,crunchy breakfast for children or adults always been a favourite

Good way to start the morning

5 stars

Yes good quality

Nice way to start the day!

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

We took ours camping, easy cereal to use

Yes the quality is good. I mix it with my other ce

5 stars

Yes the quality is good. I mix it with my other cereal to make a tasty and healthy breakfast

Amazing.

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

Tried this today - absolutely amazing. I've missed out.

Lost without them

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

I have been eating Shreddies for breakfast for over fifty years (in spite of at least two recipe changes), and have trained successive generations of cats to eat a milky Shreddie in the morning as a treat. (You try picking up what is essentially a two-dimensional object without the benefit of opposable thumbs!) They got me through my O-levels (that's GCSEs to you youngsters), my A-levels, and seven years of University. Other breakfast cereals simply don't compare, and i really don't know where I'd turn if they ever stopped making them.

Crunchy

3 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

I am so glad I bought this last week

1-10 of 1860 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here