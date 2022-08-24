Nestle Shreddies The Original Cereal 630G

Enduring
I've been eating Shreddies for over 70 years and never tire of them. I've tried others but have never found anything that matches their taste.
High in fibre great taste
I enjoy the taste of the original shreddies and as they are a high fibre cereal they fit in perfectly with my Slimming World diet.
A pleasant cereal fills me until lunch time.
Healthy bteakfast
Educational square shape, healthy ,crunchy breakfast for children or adults always been a favourite
Good way to start the morning
Yes good quality
Nice way to start the day!
We took ours camping, easy cereal to use
Yes the quality is good. I mix it with my other cereal to make a tasty and healthy breakfast
Amazing.
Tried this today - absolutely amazing. I've missed out.
Lost without them
I have been eating Shreddies for breakfast for over fifty years (in spite of at least two recipe changes), and have trained successive generations of cats to eat a milky Shreddie in the morning as a treat. (You try picking up what is essentially a two-dimensional object without the benefit of opposable thumbs!) They got me through my O-levels (that's GCSEs to you youngsters), my A-levels, and seven years of University. Other breakfast cereals simply don't compare, and i really don't know where I'd turn if they ever stopped making them.
Crunchy
I am so glad I bought this last week