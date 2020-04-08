By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weetabix Protein 24'S

3(2)Write a review
Weetabix Protein 24'S
£ 3.00
£0.13/each

A 2-biscuits serving with milk* contains
  • Energy884kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1545kJ/

Product Description

  • Whole Wheat Cereal with Crispy Pieces and Added Vitamins and Iron. 24 Biscuits.
  • Voted Product of the Year - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2017
  • Winner Protein Cereal Category.
  • Survey of 11,637 people in UK & ROI by TNS.
  • Power your body!
  • With 50% More Protein
  • Weetabix Protein is packed with wholegrain and high protein wheat crispies for healthy muscles and strong bones*.
  • Top them with a handful of berries for a tasty breakfast to power you through the morning!
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Have you had your Weetabix?

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (92%), Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Wheat Germ, Sat, Cocoa Powder, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeFor best Before, see bottom flap.

Number of uses

This pack contains twelve 2-biscuit servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Weetabix in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed.
  • We'd love to hear what you think of Weetabix. Please contact us:
  • Via our website at www.weetabix.co.uk/get-in-touch
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,

Net Contents

24 x Pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI** per 100gPer 2 biscuits with milk*
Energy 1545kJ/884kJ/
-365kcal209kcal
Fat 2.4g3.1g
of which saturates 0.4g1.5g
Carbohydrates62g31g
of which sugars 4.7g8.4g
Fibre 9.9g4.0g
Protein 19g12g
Salt 0.23g0.28g
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg85%0.43mg
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg86%0.70mg
Niacin 14mg88%6.0mg
Folic Acid 170µg85%76µg
Iron 12mg86%5.0mg
#Vitamins & Iron---
**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
*with 135mls of semi-skimmed milk---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Such a great way to start the morning. I love prot

5 stars

Such a great way to start the morning. I love protein weetabix and have it happily every morning!

Please stock this product

1 stars

It would be great if you could stock this product. My son loves it.

