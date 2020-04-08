Weetabix Protein 24'S

Such a great way to start the morning. I love prot
Such a great way to start the morning. I love protein weetabix and have it happily every morning!
Please stock this product
It would be great if you could stock this product. My son loves it.
Wholegrain Wheat (92%), Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Wheat Germ, Sat, Cocoa Powder, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D
Store in a cool dry, odour free placeFor best Before, see bottom flap.
This pack contains twelve 2-biscuit servings
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%RI** per 100g
|Per 2 biscuits with milk*
|Energy
|1545kJ/
|884kJ/
|-
|365kcal
|209kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrates
|62g
|31g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|9.9g
|4.0g
|Protein
|19g
|12g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.28g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|85%
|0.43mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.70mg
|Niacin
|14mg
|88%
|6.0mg
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|85%
|76µg
|Iron
|12mg
|86%
|5.0mg
|#Vitamins & Iron
|-
|-
|-
|**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*with 135mls of semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
