Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

3.5(16)Write a review
£ 1.60
£0.07/each
2 biscuits
  • Energy568kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1514kJ / 358kcal

Product Description

  • 24 Wheat biscuits fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • MALTY & CRISPY Made with 100% British wholegrain wheat, milled and toasted for flakiness
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals - like they've been doing for decades.
  • The shape of this product if registered as EU TM 834150.
  • Malty & crispy
  • Made with 100% British wholegrain wheat, milled and toasted for flakiness
  • High in vitamins B1 & B2
  • Suitable for vegans
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat (95%), Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serving your cereal with a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

24 x Wheat Biscuits

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1514kJ / 358kcal568kJ / 134kcal
Fat2.0g0.8g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate68.0g25.5g
Sugars4.4g1.7g
Fibre10.0g3.8g
Protein12.0g4.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.94mg (85%NRV)0.35mg (32%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.20mg (86%NRV)0.45mg (32%NRV)
Niacin14.0mg (88%NRV)5.3mg (33%NRV)
Folic Acid170µg (85%NRV)64µg (32%NRV)
Iron12.0mg (86%NRV)4.5mg (32%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

16 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Just don't like them I much prefer Oatibix but you

1 stars

Just don't like them I much prefer Oatibix but you do not stock them any more. Will have to try somewhere else.

Just the same as normal weetabix only cheaper, bou

5 stars

Just the same as normal weetabix only cheaper, bought a 48 pack box next time..

worse than cat food

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful

Great value breakfast cereal.

5 stars

Like several other reviewers, I think these taste identical to Weetabix so it's a no brainer - buy the cheapest. These are virtually identical in size to Weetabix but I feel these hold their shape and crispiness a bit longer in the milk too.

Great. Identical to weetabix but cheaper.

5 stars

Great. Identical to weetabix but cheaper.

Difficult to cook

1 stars

Virtually impossible to cook this without it exploding everywhere in the microwave! Also no line on the sachet to measure your milk so have to use a jug.

Get broken too easily

2 stars

They taste nice but are far too fragile so break too easily ending up with a dish full of mush or thrown away. Weetabix equally bad - Co-op seem to have got the consistency of it right....

Excellent quality. Could not distinguish from lead

5 stars

Excellent quality. Could not distinguish from leading brand.

Smaller than Tesco's normal ones

2 stars

Appear smaller than normal so maybe not such a bargain?

what's not too like

5 stars

if your not a label 'snob' then this is the best value for money _ I cannot tell the difference from other major brands

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

