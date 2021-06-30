We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Homeware sale
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cereals
Chocolate Cereal
Chocolate Cereal
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
5 Categories
Filter by
Chocolate &
Clusters Granola Cereal
(8)
Filter by
Chocolate Hoops &
Boulders Cereal
(7)
Filter by
Chocolate Malts &
Wheats Cereal
(6)
Filter by
Chocolate
Pillows
(9)
Filter by
Chocolate Rice
Snaps Cereal
(4)
14 Brands
Filter by
Kellogg's
(10)
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Weetabix
(4)
Filter by
Alpen
(1)
Filter by
Cookie Crisp
(1)
Filter by
Country Crisp
(1)
Filter by
Fuel
(1)
Filter by
Krave
(1)
Filter by
Nesquik
(1)
Filter by
Nestle
(1)
Filter by
Oreo
(1)
Filter by
Pret A Manger
(1)
Filter by
Shreddies
(1)
Filter by
Weetos
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(34)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(34)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(34)
Filter by
No egg
(33)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(33)
Filter by
High fibre
(18)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(18)
Filter by
Low salt
(14)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(13)
Filter by
No soya
(13)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Low fat
(9)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(34)
Oreo O's Cereal 350G
£2.90 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.15
/100g
Add Oreo O's Cereal 350G
Add
add Oreo O's Cereal 350G to basket
£2.90 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Granola Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.79
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Weetabix Chocolate Cereal 24 Pack 540G
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Biscuits Cereal
shelf
£
3.20
£
0.13
/each
Add Weetabix Chocolate Cereal 24 Pack 540G
Add
add Weetabix Chocolate Cereal 24 Pack 540G to basket
Kellogg's Coco Pops Strawberry & White Chocolate 480G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Rice Snaps Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.62
/100g
Add Kellogg's Coco Pops Strawberry & White Chocolate 480G
Add
add Kellogg's Coco Pops Strawberry & White Chocolate 480G to basket
Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 720G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Rice Snaps Cereal
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
3.00
£
0.42
/100g
Add Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 720G
Add
add Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 720G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Alpen Chocolate Swiss Style Muesli 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Swiss Style Muesli Cereal
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.46
/100g
Add Alpen Chocolate Swiss Style Muesli 550G
Add
add Alpen Chocolate Swiss Style Muesli 550G to basket
Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G
Add
add Nestle Nesquik Cereal 375G to basket
Weetabix Weetos Chocolate Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
2.90
£
0.58
/100g
Add Weetabix Weetos Chocolate Cereal 500G
Add
add Weetabix Weetos Chocolate Cereal 500G to basket
Kellogg's Coco Pops Rocks Cereal 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.72
/100g
Add Kellogg's Coco Pops Rocks Cereal 350G
Add
add Kellogg's Coco Pops Rocks Cereal 350G to basket
Kellogg's Krave Choco Roulette 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Pillows
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Kellogg's Krave Choco Roulette 375G
Add
add Kellogg's Krave Choco Roulette 375G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Crisp Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.27
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Crisp Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Crisp Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Choco Hoops Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.27
/100g
Add Tesco Choco Hoops Cereal 375G
Add
add Tesco Choco Hoops Cereal 375G to basket
Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Pillows
shelf
£
1.10
£
0.29
/100g
Add Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G
Add
add Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G to basket
Tesco Choco Snaps 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Rice Snaps Cereal
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.69
£
0.18
/100g
Add Tesco Choco Snaps 375G
Add
add Tesco Choco Snaps 375G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 600G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Minis & Bitesize Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 600G
Add
add Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 600G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Pillows Choco-Nut Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Pillows
shelf
£
1.10
£
0.29
/100g
Add Tesco Pillows Choco-Nut Cereal 375G
Add
add Tesco Pillows Choco-Nut Cereal 375G to basket
Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Milk Chocolate Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.30
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Milk Chocolate Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Milk Chocolate Cereal 500G to basket
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 450G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 450G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 450G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Crunchy Cookie Cereal 325G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Crunchy Cookie Cereal 325G
Add
add Tesco Crunchy Cookie Cereal 325G to basket
Nestle Shreddies Coco Cereal 560G
Write a review
Rest of
Malt Wheats Cereal
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.45
/100g
Add Nestle Shreddies Coco Cereal 560G
Add
add Nestle Shreddies Coco Cereal 560G to basket
Nestle Cookie Crisp Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.95
£
0.39
/100g
Add Nestle Cookie Crisp Cereal 500G
Add
add Nestle Cookie Crisp Cereal 500G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Jordans Country Crisp Chocolate Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Jordans Country Crisp Chocolate Cereal 500G
Add
add Jordans Country Crisp Chocolate Cereal 500G to basket
Fuel 10K Chocolate Loaded Granola 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Low Sugar & High Protein Granola Cereal
shelf
£
2.65
£
0.66
/100g
Add Fuel 10K Chocolate Loaded Granola 400G
Add
add Fuel 10K Chocolate Loaded Granola 400G to basket
Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate Cereal 375G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Pillows
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate Cereal 375G
Add
add Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate Cereal 375G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 10 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(34)
Cereals
(34)
Chocolate Cereal
(34)
Chocolate & Clusters Granola Cereal
(8)
Chocolate Hoops & Boulders Cereal
(7)
Chocolate Malts & Wheats Cereal
(6)
Chocolate Pillows
(9)
Chocolate Rice Snaps Cereal
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Kellogg's
(10)
Tesco
(9)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(34)
Pescetarian
(34)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Homeware sale
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close