Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 500G

Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 500G

£3.50

£0.70/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

A 40g serving contains
Energy
652kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1629kJ/

Wholegrain Wheat Cereal with Chocolate, Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.Find out more at ra.org.
Dive in!Weetabix Crispy Minis are delicious and crunchy bites made with golden wholegrain wheat. High in fibre and crammed with real chocolate chips.It's a super tasty breakfast that'll go down a treat!Have you had yours?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® and TM - Trade Marks of Weetabix Limited. The shape of this product is registered as UK Trademark number UK00900834150 and Community Trademark number 834150 and is the property of Weetabix Limited.
Contains Folic AcidGreat Taste in Every Bite100% WholegrainHigh FibreLow SaltSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 500G
High FibreLow Salt

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (88%), Plain Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass#, Cocoa Butter#, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, #Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Peanut, Nuts and Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately twelve 40g servings

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use.

