Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip Cereal 500G

Dive in! Weetabix Crispy Minis are delicious and crunchy bites made with golden wholegrain wheat. High in fibre and crammed with real chocolate chips. It's a super tasty breakfast that'll go down a treat! Have you had yours?

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Contains Folic Acid Great Taste in Every Bite 100% Wholegrain High Fibre Low Salt Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 500G

High Fibre Low Salt

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (88%), Plain Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass#, Cocoa Butter#, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, #Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Peanut, Nuts and Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately twelve 40g servings

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage