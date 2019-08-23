By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fuel 70% Cocoa Chunks 400G

Fuel 70% Cocoa Chunks 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Protein Boosted Chunky Chocolate Granola
  • This is a real favourite - whilst subjective of course, we challenge you to find a better tasting chocolate granola out there! This is a unique blend of crunchy chunks of oven-toasted jumbo oats with a generous handful of bitter sweet cocoa chocolate pieces and pumpkin seeds. Our granola comes fully protein boosted and loaded with fibre goodness to help you FUEL up for the day ahead, with a special vitamin mix (E, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, and folic acid B9) designed to help you get there, whatever your goal may be. Top drawer stuff. Visit www.FUEL10K.com to find out more.
  • Visit www.facebook.com/fuel10k to find out more.
  • FUEL10K granola is an awesome energy provider and can be a very versatile product too. Granola by definition is a sweet oaty mix that is toasted to give a crunchy texture. We have given our granola a real boost to help get you started in the morning, with protein, fibre and vitamins all there to make your day a little EASIER to handle.
  • If you're short of time in the mornings, just grab a handful to eat on the go.
  • FUEL10K - Fuel Your Journey.
  • Get Fuelled and Go for it!
  • When you have something to aim for, something that stretches and tests your metal, something that triggers the endorphins when the seemingly mountainous becomes achievable. That rush, the adrenaline, that overwhelming feeling of... ‘I made it' - that's a great feeling. We've been there too.
  • We've made it our mission to help you on your journey whatever the goal may be. We're bent on helping make mornings a little bit EASIER for you so you don't have to think too much while you get sorted for the day and focus on the job at hand.
  • Fuel Your Journey.
  • Protein boosted
  • High fibre
  • Added vitamins
  • Stay fuelled for longer
  • Suitable for a vegan diet and registered with the Vegan Society
  • Pack size: 400g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flakes (44%), Sugar, Cereal Extrudate (Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Dark Chocolate Pieces (6%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Sunflower)), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Gluten, Whole Grain Wheat Flakes, Pumpkin Seeds, Cocoa Based Beverage Powder (Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavouring), Grated Coconut, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Vitamins (Niacin (B3), Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid (B5), Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid (B9), Vitamin B12), Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideas to Take on FUEL10K
  • Splash on some milk
  • Pour on some juice or smoothie
  • Add a dollop of yoghurt
  • Sprinkle over ice cream
  • Mix in fresh fruit
  • Take a big handful and head out the door

Name and address

  • The Fuel Station,
  • Brahan,
  • Dingwall,
  • IV7 8EE.

Return to

  • The Fuel Station,
  • Brahan,
  • Dingwall,
  • IV7 8EE.
  • www.fuel10k.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (50g)
Energy:1862kJ / 443kcal931kJ / 222kcal
Fat:14.4g7.2g
of which saturates:3.6g1.8g
Carbohydrate:59.6g29.8g
of which sugars:23.7g11.9g
Fibre:6.2g3.1g
Protein:15.6g7.8g
Salt:0.15g0.08g
Vitamins(% NRV)(% NRV)
Vitamin E:9.0mg (75%)4.5mg (38%)
Thiamine (B1):0.8mg (75%)0.4mg (38%)
Riboflavin (B2):1.1mg (75%)0.6mg (38%)
Niacin (B3):12mg (75%)6mg (38%)
Vitamin B6:1.1mg (75%)0.6mg (38%)
Folic Acid (B9):150µg (75%)75µg (38%)
Vitamin B12:1.9µg (75%)<1.0µg (38%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5):4.5mg (75%)2.3mg (38%)

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great, and no palm oil!

5 stars

Great, and no palm oil!

Great Granola

5 stars

Best tasting granola, packed with a plethora of nutritional goodness

very nice in small amounts as quite a lot of calor

4 stars

very nice in small amounts as quite a lot of calories, i put on my greek yoghurt as a topping

Great version of a chocolate granola

5 stars

I always tended to avoid cereals containing chocolate in case they were too sweet, but I tried this one when it was on offer. I like this one as it doesn't go overboard with the chocolate. Though it is high protein, it is not very heavy and is an pleasant granola to eat.

