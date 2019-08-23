Fuel 70% Cocoa Chunks 400G

Great, and no palm oil!
Great Granola
Best tasting granola, packed with a plethora of nutritional goodness
very nice in small amounts as quite a lot of calor
very nice in small amounts as quite a lot of calories, i put on my greek yoghurt as a topping
Great version of a chocolate granola
I always tended to avoid cereals containing chocolate in case they were too sweet, but I tried this one when it was on offer. I like this one as it doesn't go overboard with the chocolate. Though it is high protein, it is not very heavy and is an pleasant granola to eat.