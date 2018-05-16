We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Krave Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour Cereal 750g

Kellogg's Krave Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour Cereal 750g
£3.75
30g

Energy
582kJ
139kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1940 kJ

Product Description

  • Mixed Cereal Pillows containing a Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavoured Filling, Fortified with Vitamins.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Which chocovore are you?
  • Night-time nibbler
  • Mid-morning muncher
  • Afternoon snacker
  • Coursework cruncher
  • Added Goodness*
  • *Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • B Vitamins
  • Natural Grains
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 750G
  • Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (53%) (Wheat, Oat, Rice), Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavoured Filling (Vegetable Oils {Palm, Rapeseed} in varying proportions, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate (3.5%) {Sugar, Cocoa Mass}, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (1%), Emulsifier (Lecithins}, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Salt, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes), Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's, Orange Tower, MediaCityUK, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 2HF.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100gNRV^/30gNRV^
Energy1940 kJ582 kJ
-462 kcal139 kcal
Fat16 g4.8 g
of which saturates4.4 g1.3 g
Carbohydrate71 g21 g
of which sugars26 g7.8 g
Fibre3.6 g1.1 g
Protein6.6 g2.0 g
Salt0.94 g0.28 g
Thiamin0.91 mg83 %0.27 mg25 %
Riboflavin1.2 mg86 %0.36 mg25 %
Vitamin B60.84 mg60 %0.25 mg18 %
Vitamin B122.1 µg84 %0.63 µg25 %
Vitamins:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
^ Nutrient reference values (Adults)----
