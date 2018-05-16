Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate Cereal 750g

30g
- Energy
- 573kJ
-
- 136kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.29g
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1911 kJ
Product Description
- Mixed Cereal Pillows Containing a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Filling, Fortified with Vitamins.
- Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Added Goodness*
- *Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- B Vitamins
- Natural Grains
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 750G
- Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Flours (55%) (Wheat, Oat, Rice), Filling with Milk Chocolate (Vegetable Oils {Rapeseed, Palm} in varying proportions, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (8.5%) {Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Whey Powder, Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter}, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Citric Acid), Sugar, Salt, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes), Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before: see top. Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
25 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- IRL: Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1911 kJ
|573 kJ
|-
|454 kcal
|136 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|15 g
|4.5 g
|6 %
|of which saturates
|4.7 g
|1.4 g
|7 %
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|21 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|25 g
|7.5 g
|8 %
|Fibre
|3.7 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|2.1 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.96 g
|0.29 g
|5 %
|Vitamins:
|NRVˆ
|NRVˆ
|Thiamin
|0.91 mg 83 %
|0.27 mg 25 %
|Riboflavin
|1.2 mg 86 %
|0.36 mg 25 %
|Vitamin B6
|0.84 mg 60 %
|0.25 mg 18 %
|Vitamin B12
|2.1 µg 84 %
|0.63 µg 25 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|ˆ Nutrient reference values (Adults)
|-
|-
|-
