Nestle Shreddies Coco Cereal 600g

Cocoa Flavoured Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal Authentic Reviews Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews CPW - Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills Past My Date? Look, smell, taste Don't waste Learn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/ uk/foodwaste It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.

We take a load of whole grain and add on B vitamins and iron to give you the energy† you'll need. So, go out and seize the day. †Shreddies is a source of iron. Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Substance Over Style - 4 crunchy layers of wheat to fight off milk. Not Flakey - Tough squares of fibre, iron and B vitamins.

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Whole grain no.1 ingredient This product is 80% whole grain High in fibre No artificial colours or flavours Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 600G

Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

High in fibre

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (80.7%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fat-reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Cocoa Powder (1.0%), Cocoa Mass, Salt, Bulking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Molasses, Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and other Nuts.

Number of uses

15 Servings in this pack

Net Contents

600g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items... 125ml of milk A glass of water Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day A source of protein What's the suggested portion size? Kids 25-30g Adults 30-45g

Additives