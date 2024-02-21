We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle Shreddies Coco Cereal 600g

Nestle Shreddies Coco Cereal 600g

£3.50

£0.58/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 40g serving
Energy
624kJ
148kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1561kJ

Cocoa Flavoured Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal
We take a load of whole grain and add on B vitamins and iron to give you the energy† you'll need. So, go out and seize the day.†Shreddies is a source of iron. Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.Substance Over Style - 4 crunchy layers of wheat to fight off milk.Not Flakey - Tough squares of fibre, iron and B vitamins.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Whole grain no.1 ingredientThis product is 80% whole grainHigh in fibreNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 600G
Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
High in fibre

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (80.7%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fat-reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Cocoa Powder (1.0%), Cocoa Mass, Salt, Bulking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Molasses, Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and other Nuts.

Number of uses

15 Servings in this pack

Net Contents

600g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...125ml of milkA glass of waterFresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-dayA source of proteinWhat's the suggested portion size?Kids 25-30gAdults 30-45g

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

