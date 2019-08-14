By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Crisp 500G

5(4)

£ 1.50
£0.30/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy790kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1975kJ / 471kcal

Product Description

  • Clusters of oat flakes, wheat flakes and rice crisp with dark chocolate curls.
  Clusters of oat flakes, wheat flakes and rice crisp with dark chocolate curls. Smooth dark chocolate Granola clusters tumbled with dark chocolate curls. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals - like they've been doing for decades.
  • Contents may settle during transit.
  • Smooth dark chocolate
  • Granola clusters tumbled with curls of responsibly sourced chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Curls (10%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Oligofructose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Rice Crisp (9%) [Rice Flour, Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Malted Barley Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flakes, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy1975kJ / 471kcal790kJ / 188kcal
Fat19.4g7.8g
Saturates4.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate61.4g24.6g
Sugars15.0g6.0g
Fibre6.9g2.8g
Protein9.3g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

This is the best cereal and it hasn't been availab

5 stars

This is the best cereal and it hasn't been available for 3 weeks, I cannot find another to replace it with. I hope it comes back

The tastiest cereal out there! A favourite of my h

5 stars

The tastiest cereal out there! A favourite of my husband and I.

Almost perfect

4 stars

I love this cereal - as an adult-child who can't let go of their sugary treats, this is the perfect snack for someone who wants to cut down on sweets and crisps. Two things for Tesco: Can you get a substitute for Palm Oil, maybe coconut oil? The change in packaging is a lot more off-putting. Change it back

Almost sinful!?!!!

5 stars

I started buying this cereal about 6 months ago & I absolutely love this !! It’s deliciously chocolaty. What a way to either start the day or end it!!

