Tesco Chocolate Crisp 500G

This is the best cereal and it hasn't been available for 3 weeks, I cannot find another to replace it with. I hope it comes back
The tastiest cereal out there! A favourite of my husband and I.
Almost perfect
I love this cereal - as an adult-child who can't let go of their sugary treats, this is the perfect snack for someone who wants to cut down on sweets and crisps. Two things for Tesco: Can you get a substitute for Palm Oil, maybe coconut oil? The change in packaging is a lot more off-putting. Change it back
Almost sinful!?!!!
I started buying this cereal about 6 months ago & I absolutely love this !! It’s deliciously chocolaty. What a way to either start the day or end it!!