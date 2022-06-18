We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate Cereal 410G

4(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Mixed Cereal Pillows Containing a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Filling, Fortified with Vitamins.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Start your day the chocolatey way with Kellogg's Krave milk chocolate cereal. Whether it's the driving force to get out of bed in the morning, or an impulsive daytime snack, Kellogg's Krave milk chocolate cereal is the perfect solution. Delicious chocolate and hazelnut flavour filling is sandwiched in between delicious Kellogg's Krave pillows combined with delicious ice cold milk in your cereal bowl will make breakfast the most irresistible meal of the day. Don't just stop at Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate, with irresistible options like Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Caramel and Peanut, Chocolate Hazelnut, Choco Roulette and our NEW Cookies & Cream flavour, Kellogg's Krave has a flavour to satisfy even the most intense cravings. Not only is Kellogg's Krave milk chocolate cereal undeniably delicious it is also a source of B vitamins and iron to help release energy throughout the day. With an irresistible chocolate & hazelnut centre in every piece, Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate cereal really does hit the spot.
  • *Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12. Vitamin B1 Contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Whether it's the driving force to get out of bed in the morning, or an impulsive daytime snack, Krave Chocolate Hazelnut is the perfect solution. With an irresistible chocolate & hazelnut centre in every piece, it really does hit the spot.
  • Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate Cereal is a source of vitamins B1, B2, B6 & B12*
  • Explore a variety of Kellogg's Krave Cereal including Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate-Caramel and Peanut, Choco Roulette, and our New Cookies & Cream flavour
  • TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.
  • Enjoy irresistible taste of Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate cereal
  • Wheat, oat, and rice pillow containing a milk chocolate filling
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 410G
  • Vitamin B1 Contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Source of vitamin B1, B2, B6 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (55%)(Wheat, Oat, Rice), Milk Chocolate Flavoured Filling(Sugar, Vegetable Oils{Sunflower, Rapeseed, Palm}, Milk Chocolate(9%){Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Whey Powder, Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter}, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier{Soy Lecithin}, Citric Acid), Sugar, Salt, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes), Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamins: Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top. Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
  • Bryn Road,
  • Wrexham Industrial Estate,
  • Wrexham,
  • Clwyd,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • www.kelloggsalarabi.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI/30g%RI
Energy1915kJ575kJ
-455kcal137kcal7%
Fat15g4.5g6%
of which saturates4.1g1.2g6%
Carbohydrate71g21g8%
of which sugars25g7.5g8%
Fibre3.8g1.1g
Protein7.2g2.2g4%
Salt0.95g0.29g5%
Thiamin0.91mg83%0.27mg25%
Riboflavin1.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Vitamin B122.1µg84%0.63µg25%
Vitamin B60.84mg60%0.25mg18%
Vitamins:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
View all Chocolate Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

My boys love this cereal. Not an ideal healthy opt

4 stars

My boys love this cereal. Not an ideal healthy option but with this in the cupboard I know it's guaranteed that they will not skip breakfast!

