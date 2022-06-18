Kellogg's Krave Milk Chocolate Cereal 410G

My boys love this cereal. Not an ideal healthy opt
My boys love this cereal. Not an ideal healthy option but with this in the cupboard I know it's guaranteed that they will not skip breakfast!
Cereal Flours (55%)(Wheat, Oat, Rice), Milk Chocolate Flavoured Filling(Sugar, Vegetable Oils{Sunflower, Rapeseed, Palm}, Milk Chocolate(9%){Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Whey Powder, Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter}, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier{Soy Lecithin}, Citric Acid), Sugar, Salt, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes), Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamins: Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12
Best before: see top. Store in a cool, dry place.
410g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI
|/30g
|%RI
|Energy
|1915kJ
|575kJ
|-
|455kcal
|137kcal
|7%
|Fat
|15g
|4.5g
|6%
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|21g
|8%
|of which sugars
|25g
|7.5g
|8%
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|7.2g
|2.2g
|4%
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.29g
|5%
|Thiamin
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.27mg
|25%
|Riboflavin
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|84%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|0.84mg
|60%
|0.25mg
|18%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
