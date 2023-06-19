Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal 650G

Chocolate Flavour Toasted Rice, Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Make mornings fun with Kellogg's Coco Pops breakfast cereal. Kellogg's Coco Pops consists of crispy chocolate flavour toasted rice that turns the milk deliciously chocolatey. Kellogg’s Coco Pops breakfast cereal is made with added goodness▪ and enriched with vitamin B12, iron and contains no artificial colours or sweeteners. Enjoy Kellogg's Coco Pops breakfast cereal with ice-cold milk for your next breakfast. ▪Contains > 15% NRV vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle

- Each 30g bowl of Coco Pops breakfast cereal contains vitamin D▪ - Kellogg’s Coco Pops breakfast cereal is enriched with vitamin B12 and iron. - Kellogg's Coco Pops breakfast cereal contains no artificial colours or sweeteners. - Contains ≥ 15% RI vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. - Kellogg’s Coco Pops breakfast cereal turns the milk deliciously chocolatey.

Pack size: 650G

Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones Folic acid (B9) and Riboflavin (B2) contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Rice, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Number of uses

21 Servings

Net Contents

650g ℮

Additives