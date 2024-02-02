We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aagrah Onion Bhaji Mix 150g

£3.00

£0.20/10g

Onion Bhaji MixHave You Tried Our Award Winning Cooking Sauces?Visit our website for the full range at www.aagradfoods.com
Aagrah Tikka MasalaAagrah AchariAagrah HydrabadiAagrah KarahiAagrah Kashmiri KormaAagrah Balti
Onion Bhajis in 10 MinsGreat taste 2022Makes 12Bangin' Spice BlendChilli Rating - Mild - 1Indian Recipes Perfected in Bradford
Chickpea Flour (83%), Salt, Dried Red Chillies, Ground Coriander, Cumin Seed, Citric Acid, Caraway Seed, Turmeric

Produced in a facility that also handles Mustard, Sesame, Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts and Nuts.

12 Servings

150g ℮

Creating wonderful, mouth-watering onion bhajis and pakoras in 3 simple steps using the aagrah onion bhaji mix.To create Aagrah style onion bhaji's, you will need:1. Oil to deep-fry the bhajis.2. Two large onions (or your choice of potatoes or vegetables).Step 1: In a bowl, empty the onion bhaji mix and mix in 120ml water to create the batter; it should be quite thick (a similar consistency to Greek yoghurt).Step 2: Slice the onions into rings, a potato or your choice of vegetables (fish works great).Step 3: Dip 4-5 onion rings together in the batter and deep fry until golden brown.Enjoy with mint sauce or Aagrah Mango Chutney!

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

