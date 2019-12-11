Carnation Evaporated Milk 170G

Chance find.
Hit on this by accident when camping. There was no fresh milk to make a cheese sauce for the family meal of macaroni cheese. Carnation evaporated milk made a delicious sauce, enjoyed by all.
So versatile
I always keep a couple of tins in my stock cupboard of this versatile product. Always consistently good results. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Never be without this in the pantry
My family love evaporated milk. This has been a constant in my life for 60 year.s Delicious in and over puddings and in homemade soup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for making tablet.
Blends well and easily even when done manually. Leading to a smooth texture [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely and creamy
I buy this product all the time to use in my homemade chocolate cakes. It makes them moist and light [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
still good on desserts
Bought this a month ago and good on hot apple crumble and sponge.
Childhood memories
I used this as a topping for tinned fruit recently & was amazed how good it still tasted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cream Sauce
I have used Carnation Evaporated Milk for many years. When I was 30 my Mother lent me her treasured Carnation Recipe booklet from the 1950's. After that there was no stopping me. Creamy sauce for lasagne and pasta, creme caramel, mushrooms cooked in a sauce made from Carnation and sherry. A wonderful versatile product. I had to give the booklet back to my Mother and it has since been lost. However the Carnation milk recipes go on and on. Thank you Nestle.
Brilliant purchase this regularly
So easy and quick to make key lime or Lemon pie at short notice .
Great taste
I love the great taste. I was brought up on it and i drink it at least once a week [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]