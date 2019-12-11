By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carnation Evaporated Milk 170G

5(53)Write a review
£ 0.50
£2.95/kg

Offer

Each 50g serving contains:
  • Energy335kJ 80kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 668 kJ

Product Description

  • Evaporated milk fortified with Vitamin D.
  • Carnation® Evaporated Milk is a delightfully creamy classic topping for all your favourite desserts, from a fresh fruit salad to a sticky toffee pudding. In fact, it's so versatile that it makes a great ingredient for baking, too - like in our delicious Broccoli and Stilton Quiche! Made from fresh milk, it's a great-tasting source of calcium and has added Vitamin D. Carnation® Evaporated Milk in coffee or tea is a creamy treat, too. Why not give it a try?
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk! Looking for a lighter alternative? Have you tried our Carnation® Light Evaporated Milk?
  • Each can contains 170g of Carnation® Evaporated Milk
  • Creamy, delicious evaporated milk
  • A great versatile topping for all your favourite desserts
  • Made using fresh milk - rich in calcium and vitamin D
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Stabiliser (Sodium Phosphates), Vitamin D, Minimum 9% Milk Fat, 22% Milk Solids Not Fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Not for infants under 12 months

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy668 kJ335 kJ
-160 kcal80 kcal17% RI*
Fat9.0 g4.5 g
of which: saturates6.1 g3.1 g
Carbohydrate12.1 g6.1 g
of which: sugars12.1 g6.1 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein7.6 g3.8 g
Salt0.33 g0.16 g
Calcium270 mg135 mg
Vitamin D 2.9 µg1.5 µg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 3 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for infants under 12 months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

53 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Chance find.

4 stars

Hit on this by accident when camping. There was no fresh milk to make a cheese sauce for the family meal of macaroni cheese. Carnation evaporated milk made a delicious sauce, enjoyed by all.

So versatile

5 stars

I always keep a couple of tins in my stock cupboard of this versatile product. Always consistently good results. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Never be without this in the pantry

5 stars

My family love evaporated milk. This has been a constant in my life for 60 year.s Delicious in and over puddings and in homemade soup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for making tablet.

4 stars

Blends well and easily even when done manually. Leading to a smooth texture [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and creamy

5 stars

I buy this product all the time to use in my homemade chocolate cakes. It makes them moist and light [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

still good on desserts

4 stars

Bought this a month ago and good on hot apple crumble and sponge.

Childhood memories

5 stars

I used this as a topping for tinned fruit recently & was amazed how good it still tasted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cream Sauce

5 stars

I have used Carnation Evaporated Milk for many years. When I was 30 my Mother lent me her treasured Carnation Recipe booklet from the 1950's. After that there was no stopping me. Creamy sauce for lasagne and pasta, creme caramel, mushrooms cooked in a sauce made from Carnation and sherry. A wonderful versatile product. I had to give the booklet back to my Mother and it has since been lost. However the Carnation milk recipes go on and on. Thank you Nestle.

Brilliant purchase this regularly

5 stars

So easy and quick to make key lime or Lemon pie at short notice .

Great taste

5 stars

I love the great taste. I was brought up on it and i drink it at least once a week [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

