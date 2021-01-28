Ktc Olive Pomace Oil 5 Litres

Oil comprising exclusively of oil obtained by processing Olive Pomace and Oils directly from Olives.

KTC started in 1972 from a grocery store in the heart of England. From humble beginnings we have always prided ourselves on providing the finest foods to help you create authentic cuisine, wherever you are in the world. Today we are proud that our products are widely regarded as truly essential ingredients.

Perfect for dressings, dips & salads Premium quality High in unsaturated fats Essential ingredients since 1972 Suitable for vegetarians Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 5L

High in unsaturated fats

Ingredients

Refined Olive Pomace Oil

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Net Contents

5l ℮

Preparation and Usage