Ktc Olive Pomace Oil 5 Litres

Ktc Olive Pomace Oil 5 Litres

Ktc Olive Pomace Oil 5 Litres
Oil comprising exclusively of oil obtained by processing Olive Pomace and Oils directly from Olives.
KTC started in 1972 from a grocery store in the heart of England. From humble beginnings we have always prided ourselves on providing the finest foods to help you create authentic cuisine, wherever you are in the world. Today we are proud that our products are widely regarded as truly essential ingredients.
Perfect for dressings, dips & saladsPremium qualityHigh in unsaturated fatsEssential ingredients since 1972Suitable for vegetariansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 5L
High in unsaturated fats

Ingredients

Refined Olive Pomace Oil

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Net Contents

5l ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use:Shallow FryingPut a few dessert spoons of oil into the frying pan, heat it then fry the food, turning regularly.For best results fry at 180°C (360°F)GrillingApply oil to the food with a pastry brush and grill, turning regularly.General UseOlive Pomace Oil can be used in preparing salad dressings, mayonnaise and baking.For best results fry at 180°C (360°F).

