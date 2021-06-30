We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
World Foods
Bulk Packs
Bulk Packs
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
2 Categories
Filter by
Flour
(2)
Filter by
Oil
(8)
6 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Kohinoor
(2)
Filter by
Elephant Atta
(1)
Filter by
Ktc
(1)
Filter by
Laila
(1)
Filter by
Tilda
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(10)
Filter by
Low sugar
(10)
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(8)
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Sugar free
(8)
Filter by
Vegan
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Low fat
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Laila Basmati Rice 10Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
13.50
£
1.35
/kg
Add Laila Basmati Rice 10Kg
Add
add Laila Basmati Rice 10Kg to basket
Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice 10Kg
£16.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
19.00
£
1.90
/kg
Add Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice 10Kg
Add
add Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice 10Kg to basket
£16.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Tilda Pure Basmati Rice 10Kg
£19.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
22.00
£
2.20
/kg
Add Tilda Pure Basmati Rice 10Kg
Add
add Tilda Pure Basmati Rice 10Kg to basket
£19.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
8.25
£
0.82
/kg
Add Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg
Add
add Elephant Atta Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg to basket
Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 5 Litre Pet
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.12
/100ml
Add Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 5 Litre Pet
Add
add Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 5 Litre Pet to basket
Tesco Vegetable Oil 5 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
5.75
£
0.12
/100ml
Add Tesco Vegetable Oil 5 Litre
Add
add Tesco Vegetable Oil 5 Litre to basket
Tesco Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Speciality Flour
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.50
/kg
Add Tesco Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg
Add
add Tesco Medium Chapatti Flour 10Kg to basket
Tesco Blended Pomace Oil 5 Litre Pet
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
8.50
£
0.17
/100ml
Add Tesco Blended Pomace Oil 5 Litre Pet
Add
add Tesco Blended Pomace Oil 5 Litre Pet to basket
Kohinoor Classic Basmati Rice 10Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
17.50
£
1.75
/kg
Add Kohinoor Classic Basmati Rice 10Kg
Add
add Kohinoor Classic Basmati Rice 10Kg to basket
Ktc Blended Olive Pomace Oil 5Ltr
Write a review
Rest of
Oil
shelf
£
12.00
£
0.24
/100ml
Add Ktc Blended Olive Pomace Oil 5Ltr
Add
add Ktc Blended Olive Pomace Oil 5Ltr to basket
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(10)
World Foods
(10)
Bulk Packs
(10)
Flour
(2)
Oil
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(4)
Kohinoor
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(10)
Low sugar
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close