Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk 397G

image 1 of Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk 397G
Each 50g serving contains:
  • Energy680kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars27.5g
    31%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359 kJ

Product Description

  • Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Carnation® Sweetened Condensed Milk can be used to make so many desserts including Ultimate Fudge, Banoffee Pie, Strawberry Cheesecake and Millionaire's Shortbread…the list goes on!
  • Sweet and deliciously creamy-tasting, Carnation® Condensed Milk is a great shortcut to making your favourite desserts. Made with just two ingredients: fresh whole milk and natural sugar, Carnation® Sweetened Condensed Milk makes it quick and easy to create great treats. From tasty cheesecakes to Millionaire's Shortbread, Nestle®'s condensed milk classic is a delicious base to make and bake desserts and cakes to share with everyone, for every occasion.
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk! Looking for a lighter alternative? Have you tried our Carnation® Light Condensed Milk?
  • 397g can of Carnation® Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Made with all-natural ingredients
  • Just two ingredients: whole milk and natural sugar!
  • Great for making delicious desserts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 397g
  • Good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sugar, Minimum 8% Milk Fat, 20% Milk Solids Not Fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can

Number of uses

Contains 7 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur.
  • Not for infants under 12 months

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

397g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy1359 kJ680 kJ
-322 kcal161 kcal16% RI*
Fat8.0 g4.0 g
of which: saturates5.0 g2.5 g
Carbohydrate55.0 g27.5 g
of which: sugars55.0 g27.5 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein7.5 g3.8 g
Salt0.26 g0.13 g
Calcium260 mg130 mg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 7 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur. Not for infants under 12 months

285 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Rich and creamy

5 stars

This condensed milk has a beautiful creamy texture and delicious fudge flavour which is really rich and luxurious. It's the perfect no-fuss ingredient for desserts that include fudge, or use it to make your own sweet fudge treats! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

Used this to make banoffe pie.. It was amazin.. So easy to use and taste was amazing.. Went well together with all other ingredients.Taste was ideal..Usually dont like nothing to sweet but this was spot on.. Will definetly buy again.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet

4 stars

Brought some of this for my mum’s birthday to make a treacle tart. Well there was nothing left after 5 minutes of it being out so I am Happy to say that it went down a treat! I would buy it again but not sure if it’s anything different to any other one and i believe it’s all the same really. However was very tasty and I was very happy with my purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good ingredient for Tiramisu!

5 stars

Had a lovely recipe and condensed milk was called for to make the dish even more creamy. This was good but a bit fussy to mix to be consistent initially. In the end it made a very nice dessert with not a bit left. Would recommend and would love options for bigger sizes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste!

4 stars

One of the nicest tasting condensed milk I’ve had! Not too sweet, but just right. I usually use condensed milk for baking and this was great for making my coconut cakes made with condensed milk, coconut flakes and icing sugar! Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty little treat

4 stars

I’ve not had condensed milk since I was a child and using it again brought back fond memories. I used it on my porridge which made it taste extra creamy and now am going to use the rest to make fudge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Discussing

1 stars

To be honest I do not understand this product. Condensed milk in can is the most disgusting thing I have never eat in my life. I think the company should just stop producing this product... I won’t recommend this product for sure. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carnation condensed milk

5 stars

Carnation condensed milk, a staple in my cupboard. Sweetened condensed milk can be used for a million and one things. I use it in hot chocolate drinks, to make a yummy easy caramel. Good quality product in great packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An unrecognised ingredient!

5 stars

I decided to use my condensed milk in a recipe I saw on the good food web site! Tiramisu is a family favourite and we love the sweet creamy texture and rich flavours. I never dreamed that I would be able to recreate the perfect dessert. The condensed milk was easy to use and added a creamy sweet complimentary element to the mascarpone layer. It had the perfect level of sweetness to offset the coffee layered sponge! I’ve discovered that using condensed milk in cooking is a wonderful idea! It’s an ingredient that you don’t automatically think of using, it’s totally understated! It has many uses and is extremely easy to use!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The essential for baking sweet treats

5 stars

This is a cupboard essential for making the most simple yet impressive desserts for guests - it's so sweet and the smell is amazing as soon as you open the tin! I personally used it recently to make tiramisu and it worked so well. Would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 285 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

