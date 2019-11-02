By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pride Coconut Milk 400Ml

4(7)Write a review
Pride Coconut Milk 400Ml
£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Extract (65%), Water, Stabiliser: Guar Gum

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See top of can.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Pride Coconut Milk can be used for curries, ice cream, cookies, dessert and cakes
  • Product may solidify if stored at low temperatures.
  • Stirring or gentle warning of the product should return it to its liquid state and not affect its performance.
  • Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Tin. Metal - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ.

Return to

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ.

Net Contents

400ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 583kJ / 142kcal
Fat 15g
of which Saturates 12g
Carbohydrate 1.6g
of which Sugars 1.6g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 0.06g

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Beautiful & great value

5 stars

Beautiful & great value

stale taste, nasty water

1 stars

didn;t like this so much, I had to make an account to say it taste like stale tap water which has been left out for a day and night. usually I love coconut milk.

Coconut content varies.

4 stars

When buying Coconut Milk be careful as they contain varying amounts of Coconut! this one has the highest quantity of any available at Tesco's at 65%. The lowest one is 27%, my preference is one from another supplier with 100%

Great product, great value.

5 stars

Best value canned coconut milk on the market. I can't tell the difference between this brand and the more expensive brands.

Go to coconut milk

5 stars

my son's the cook and he loves this. Says it's creamier than other varieties. Uses it for Thai and indian curries.

Great

5 stars

Best coconut milk on the market, great for Thai curries

This is OK. It has more actual coconut content tha

4 stars

This is OK. It has more actual coconut content than the other brands Tesco stock, but not as much as can be found in products sold in other places.

