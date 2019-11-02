Pride Coconut Milk 400Ml

Beautiful & great value
stale taste, nasty water
didn;t like this so much, I had to make an account to say it taste like stale tap water which has been left out for a day and night. usually I love coconut milk.
Coconut content varies.
When buying Coconut Milk be careful as they contain varying amounts of Coconut! this one has the highest quantity of any available at Tesco's at 65%. The lowest one is 27%, my preference is one from another supplier with 100%
Great product, great value.
Best value canned coconut milk on the market. I can't tell the difference between this brand and the more expensive brands.
Go to coconut milk
my son's the cook and he loves this. Says it's creamier than other varieties. Uses it for Thai and indian curries.
Great
Best coconut milk on the market, great for Thai curries
This is OK. It has more actual coconut content than the other brands Tesco stock, but not as much as can be found in products sold in other places.