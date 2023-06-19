We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Trophy Basmati Rice 10Kg

Trophy Basmati Rice 10Kg

£18.50

£1.85/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

per 100g provides:
Energy
1510kJ
357kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

-

1.9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

1.7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

-

0.2%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ/ 357kcal

Basmati RiceFor recipe ideas and suggestions please visit www.kohinoorfoods.co.uk
The Trophy Seal of QualityEach pack comes to you with guaranteed Quality Standards of Indo European Foods products. On cooking it becomes fluffy, thin and non-sticky
Rich in goodnessSmart by choice
Pack size: 10KG

Produce of

Milled & packed in UK

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 166, Serving size: 60g

Net Contents

10kg ℮

