Niru Tamarind Paste 454G

Niru Tamarind Paste 454G
£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tamarind Paste
  • A traditional Asian paste, with a distinctly tart and fruity flavour, Niru Tamarind Paste will add a truly authentic taste to your dishes.
  • Colour may change over time.
  • Ethically sourced
  • Concentrate for instant use
  • Premium quality tamarind
  • No artificial colour or flavour added
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Tamarind Puree (Tamarind, Water) (94.76%), Salt, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • The sea salt we use in this product can crystallize - this is completely normal. Please dissolve before use.

Name and address

  • Niru Europe Limited,
  • 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Surrey,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Niru Europe Limited,
  • 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Surrey,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • UK.
  • Tel. no. 0800 027 6555
  • www.niru.co.uk

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 887 kJ / 212 Kcal
Fat 0.5 g
of which saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 53 g
of which sugars 49 g
Fibre 4.3 g
Protein 2.4 g
Salt 1.6 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

