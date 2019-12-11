Niru Tamarind Paste 454G
Product Description
- Tamarind Paste
- A traditional Asian paste, with a distinctly tart and fruity flavour, Niru Tamarind Paste will add a truly authentic taste to your dishes.
- Colour may change over time.
- Ethically sourced
- Concentrate for instant use
- Premium quality tamarind
- No artificial colour or flavour added
- Vegan
- Pack size: 454g
Information
Ingredients
Tamarind Puree (Tamarind, Water) (94.76%), Salt, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- The sea salt we use in this product can crystallize - this is completely normal. Please dissolve before use.
Name and address
- Niru Europe Limited,
- 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
- 85 Streatham Road,
- Surrey,
- CR4 2AP,
- UK.
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|887 kJ / 212 Kcal
|Fat
|0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|of which sugars
|49 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|Protein
|2.4 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
