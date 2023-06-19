East End Ginger Powder 100G

Ginger is one of the oldest and most important spice in Indian Cuisine. It has numerous applications in sweet and savoury cooking. It is an essential ingredient in curry powder and other spice blends. It is used in ginger bread, biscuits, cakes, puddings, pickles and many Asian vegetables. East End have selected the pick of the crop. Only the finest ginger is ground to give both strength and flavour. Used generally for cooking, marinating on a wide variety of foods

Ground pure spice Full of of aroma & flavour Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Ground Ginger, Sulphites

Allergy Information

Packed in a plant that handles Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Gluten, Wheat, Milk Powder, Soya & Mustard, Celery & Sulphites. For allergens see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Packed in the UK using non EU product

Net Contents

100g ℮