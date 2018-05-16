Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Fresh Vegetables
Fresh Chillies, Herbs, Garlic & Ginger
Cut Herbs
Cut Herbs
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Cut Herbs
(10)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(10)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(10)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(10)
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
No gluten
(10)
Filter by
No lactose
(10)
Filter by
No milk
(10)
Filter by
No soya
(10)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Paleo
(10)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(10)
Filter by
Vegan
(10)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
High fibre
(3)
Filter by
Low fat
(3)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Tesco Coriander 100G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.13
/10g
Add Tesco Coriander 100G
Add
add Tesco Coriander 100G to basket
Tesco Flat Leaf Parsley 100G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.13
/10g
Add Tesco Flat Leaf Parsley 100G
Add
add Tesco Flat Leaf Parsley 100G to basket
Tesco Fresh Cut Curled Parsley 30G
Write a review
£
0.70
£
0.23
/10g
Add Tesco Fresh Cut Curled Parsley 30G
Add
add Tesco Fresh Cut Curled Parsley 30G to basket
Tesco Thai Lemon Grass Minimum 2 Stems
Write a review
£
0.70
£
0.35
/each
Add Tesco Thai Lemon Grass Minimum 2 Stems
Add
add Tesco Thai Lemon Grass Minimum 2 Stems to basket
Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G
Write a review
£
0.70
£
0.23
/10g
Add Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G
Add
add Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G to basket
Tesco Mint 30G
Write a review
£
0.70
£
0.23
/10g
Add Tesco Mint 30G
Add
add Tesco Mint 30G to basket
Tesco Fresh Chives 30G
Write a review
£
0.70
£
0.23
/10g
Add Tesco Fresh Chives 30G
Add
add Tesco Fresh Chives 30G to basket
Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G
Write a review
£
0.70
£
0.23
/10g
Add Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G
Add
add Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G to basket
Tesco Cut Basil 30G
Write a review
£
0.70
£
0.23
/10g
Add Tesco Cut Basil 30G
Add
add Tesco Cut Basil 30G to basket
Tesco Herbs Great For Roasting 30G
Write a review
Rest of
Prepared Mixed Vegetables
shelf
£
0.70
£
0.23
/10g
Add Tesco Herbs Great For Roasting 30G
Add
add Tesco Herbs Great For Roasting 30G to basket
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(10)
Fresh Vegetables
(10)
Fresh Chillies, Herbs, Garlic & Ginger
(10)
Cut Herbs
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(10)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(10)
Lacto-vegetarian
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close