Tesco Mint 30G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Mint 30G
£ 0.70
£0.23/10g
  • Energy28kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 279kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Mint
  • Fresh Mint
  • Cool and refreshing Hand harvested . Delicious in Drinks
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Mint

Storage

Herbs can frozen - chop into ice cube trays, add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole her ice cube into your dish during cooking.Keep in the fridge.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. 

    Use whole sprigs or strip leaves from stalks, chop or tear as required.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15g, 30g, 100g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsN/A
Energy279kJ / 67kcal28kJ / 7kcal
Fat0.7g<0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.4g0.8g
Fibre6.8g0.7g
Protein3.3g0.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Excellent quality

5 stars

Excellent quality

Not fresh. Mint was brown

2 stars

Not fresh. Mint was brown

