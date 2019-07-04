Tesco Mint 30G

Excellent quality
Not fresh. Mint was brown
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 279kJ / 67kcal
Mint
Herbs can frozen - chop into ice cube trays, add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole her ice cube into your dish during cooking.Keep in the fridge.
Produce of
Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.
Use whole sprigs or strip leaves from stalks, chop or tear as required.
- Servings
15g, 30g, 100g
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|N/A
|Energy
|279kJ / 67kcal
|28kJ / 7kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
