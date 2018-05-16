By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Pot Flat Leaf Parsley

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

New

Product Description

  • Flat leaf parsley.
  • Mild & Versatile Toss in a salad or stir into soups and stews
Information

Ingredients

Parsley

Storage

Remove sleeve. Place pot on a saucer in a bright place away from draughts. Water sparingly when compost is dry to the touch, and always from the base. Don't leave standing in water. Don't refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 5g
Energy211kJ / 50kcal11kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.8g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.1g0.3g
Sugars0.9g0.0g
Fibre3.3g0.2g
Protein3.0g0.2g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

