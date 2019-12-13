By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G
£ 0.70
£0.23/10g
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

Product Description

  • Coriander
  • Coriander
  • Citrusy and distinctive Delicious with curries and salads
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Coriander

Storage

Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking.Keep in the fridge

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking. Use sprigs or tear leaves as required. A small handful adds plenty of flavour. Don't forget to use the stalks as well.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15g, 30g, 100g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bag of mush

1 stars

Delivered 10th December - best before 12th - total bag of mush - unusable - lesson learn't DO NOT ORDER FRESH GOODS FROM TESCO

best not order for click and collect

1 stars

Picked rotten for click and collect

Great

5 stars

Excellent flavour

Poor value for money

2 stars

This is rubbish value for money compared to the bigger unsealed bunches of coriander

Rotten nearly off

1 stars

Rotten nearly off

Not bad at all

4 stars

The Coriander in itself is very nice and tasty but please ensure you was it very well indeed because of late the bunches have been very sandy and gritty. I had to wash mine three times...Hope it helps.

