Tesco Rocket Chillies 250G

£ 1.60
£6.40/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 268kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Rocket Chillies
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Pepper

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Gambia, India, Jordan, Kenya, Zambia

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Do not touch without gloves.
  • Skin irritant. Avoid contact with eyes.
  • Wash hands thoroughly after preparation to avoid irritation.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains5g
Energy268kJ / 64kcal13kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.6g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.7g0.5g
Sugars4.5g0.2g
Fibre2.5g0.1g
Protein2.6g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

WARNING Do not touch without gloves. Skin irritant. Avoid contact with eyes. Wash hands thoroughly after preparation to avoid irritation.

Degraded quality of chillies

1 stars

Quality is very bad. Many of the chillies got fungus.

Spolied chillies

1 stars

Expiry date was the delivery date. All the chillies were spoiled and gave an extremely bad smell (cannot tolerate). It used to be a good product.

Brilliant value

5 stars

Nice and hot unlike the fatter chillies. Much cheaper than the other chilies and they freeze really well. Just pop them in a zip lock bag and take what you need out when you need them, you don't even need to defrost them.

Mild in heat

3 stars

Good but don't understand others' comments regarding how hot they are. I don't like super hot chillis but found these relatively mild. Needs one per meal portion as a rough guide.

HELL FIRE. THESE CHILLIES SHOULD COME WITH A HEALT

5 stars

HELL FIRE. THESE CHILLIES SHOULD COME WITH A HEALTH WARNING. PLENTY TO PICKLE TO. JUST LEAVE SOME FOR ME. PICKLING MIGHT JUST CALM THE HEAT DOWN. NOT SURE. KEEP THE YOUGART CLOSE BY OR MILK.

Best chillies in any supermarket Hot as hell witho

5 stars

Best chillies in any supermarket Hot as hell without been a Carolina reaper Loads of flavour and a huge bag of 250g At a great price Don't last to long about a week but freeze brilliantly

80/100 points of spiciness, just put five or six c

5 stars

80/100 points of spiciness, just put five or six chopped chillies per dish. The whole dish is spicy. Great

