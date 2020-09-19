Tesco Rocket Chillies 250G

Degraded quality of chillies
Quality is very bad. Many of the chillies got fungus.
Spolied chillies
Expiry date was the delivery date. All the chillies were spoiled and gave an extremely bad smell (cannot tolerate). It used to be a good product.
Brilliant value
Nice and hot unlike the fatter chillies. Much cheaper than the other chilies and they freeze really well. Just pop them in a zip lock bag and take what you need out when you need them, you don't even need to defrost them.
Mild in heat
Good but don't understand others' comments regarding how hot they are. I don't like super hot chillis but found these relatively mild. Needs one per meal portion as a rough guide.
HELL FIRE. THESE CHILLIES SHOULD COME WITH A HEALTH WARNING. PLENTY TO PICKLE TO. JUST LEAVE SOME FOR ME. PICKLING MIGHT JUST CALM THE HEAT DOWN. NOT SURE. KEEP THE YOUGART CLOSE BY OR MILK.
Best chillies in any supermarket Hot as hell without been a Carolina reaper Loads of flavour and a huge bag of 250g At a great price Don't last to long about a week but freeze brilliantly
80/100 points of spiciness, just put five or six chopped chillies per dish. The whole dish is spicy. Great