Ginger Root Loose

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Ginger Root Loose
£ 2.44
£3.49/kg
Per 10g
  • Energy18kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 184kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • Ginger

Information

Ingredients

Ginger

Storage

For maximum freshness, store in a cool dry place. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of China

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy184kJ / 44kcal18kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.6g<0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.2g0.7g
Sugars2.4g0.2g
Fibre2.0g0.2g
Protein1.4g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

beautifulk

5 stars

Lovely...great

Good fresh roots

5 stars

This is always on my shopping list as a family we always use fresh ginger in our recipes where possible.

Very good value. most recipes only need a small am

5 stars

Very good value. most recipes only need a small amount and this keeps for weeks in the fridge.

Got more than I wanted

4 stars

I only want one piece of ginger but I got a kg worth

I always order a quantity of 1 kilogram by weight

1 stars

I always order a quantity of 1 kilogram by weight and only receive just a piece of ginger

Great quality and it will be perfect for stir frie

5 stars

Great quality and it will be perfect for stir fries, curries and ginger tea. I would just advise other customers to check how much they're buying because the system it is sold by is strange only including a few different measurements (0.1kg, 0.4kg, 0.7kg, 1kg and 1.3kg) and I accidentally ended up with enough ginger to last approximately several years.. oops.

