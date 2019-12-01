Tesco Coriander 100G

good quality
This is really nice quality Coriander, great taste and nice fragrance. It's easy to freeze as well. Just put the whole unopened bag in the freezer and when you need it just chop it as required from frozen. If you chop it after it has defrosted it can go a bit mushy.
I received the product which is due to go off on 20 June 19 and it’s already showing rotten leaves. Please refund my money
Lacks flavour and has woody stems.
I ordered growing pot coriander but instead was sent this freshly cut coriander. It is ok but the stems are rather tough if you use it in salads, as I have done. Flavour isn't all that good either. I would not have gone for this as I prefer fresh growing herbs which have a much better flavour.
The whole bag was totally unusable. I only received it this morning but when I opened it tonight to use it it was inedible. The entire content was rotten. This despite the fact that I specifically requested the picker in store inspect the content. Very disappointing and I shall try to get a refund for this item.
Don't trust the photo
Don't be fooled by the photo - it doesn't come bunched which made it difficult and time consuming for me in a recipe that required the stalks for one part and the leafs in another.
Used to be a five, now only two stars
Okay, so, I've just taken another star off for the website not allowing my original review. Try again...... What used to be BUNCHED coriander now isn't bunched its just a bag of coriander so you might want to get your website sorted before someone really complains. Some of us use the stems and leaves separately in cooking so it was convenient to have a bunched product. Now it isn't at all convenient and the stems are now so thin and spindly that even sorting them myself is not worth the time and effort. Basically, yet another case of 'progress' going backwards - I can probably guess it's about profit margins 'cos it certainly isn't about the customer. I would ask that you change it back to how it was. Please.