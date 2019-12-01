By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Coriander 100G

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Coriander 100G
£ 1.25
£0.13/10g
  • Energy3kcal 14kJ
    < 1%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Fat<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 140kJ (33kcal)

  • Coriander
  • Citrusy and distinctive
  • DELICIOUS WITH CURRIES & SALADS
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

You can freeze any left over herbs, by chopping them finely and placing them in a freezer bag. Use for cooking straight from the freezer.You can freeze any left over herbs, by chopping them finely and placing them in a freezer bag. Use for cooking straight from the freezer.At home, for maximum freshness, keep me in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of U.K., the Canary Islands, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, Packed U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.
  • Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays add a little water and freeze.
  • To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking.
  • Use sprigs or tear leaves as required. Don't forget, the stalks are just as
  • flavoursome.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy140kJ (33kcal) 14kJ (3kcal)
Fat0.5g<0.1g
saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.7g0.4g
sugars0.9g<0.1g
Fibre2.8g0.3g
Protein2.1g0.2g
Salt0.3g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

good quality

5 stars

good quality

Good quality

5 stars

This is really nice quality Coriander, great taste and nice fragrance. It's easy to freeze as well. Just put the whole unopened bag in the freezer and when you need it just chop it as required from frozen. If you chop it after it has defrosted it can go a bit mushy.

I received the product which is due to go off on 2

1 stars

I received the product which is due to go off on 20 June 19 and it’s already showing rotten leaves. Please refund my money

Lacks flavour and has woody stems.

3 stars

I ordered growing pot coriander but instead was sent this freshly cut coriander. It is ok but the stems are rather tough if you use it in salads, as I have done. Flavour isn't all that good either. I would not have gone for this as I prefer fresh growing herbs which have a much better flavour.

The whole bag was totally unusable. I only receive

1 stars

The whole bag was totally unusable. I only received it this morning but when I opened it tonight to use it it was inedible. The entire content was rotten. This despite the fact that I specifically requested the picker in store inspect the content. Very disappointing and I shall try to get a refund for this item.

Don't trust the photo

3 stars

Don't be fooled by the photo - it doesn't come bunched which made it difficult and time consuming for me in a recipe that required the stalks for one part and the leafs in another.

Used to be a five, now only two stars

2 stars

Okay, so, I've just taken another star off for the website not allowing my original review. Try again...... What used to be BUNCHED coriander now isn't bunched its just a bag of coriander so you might want to get your website sorted before someone really complains. Some of us use the stems and leaves separately in cooking so it was convenient to have a bunched product. Now it isn't at all convenient and the stems are now so thin and spindly that even sorting them myself is not worth the time and effort. Basically, yet another case of 'progress' going backwards - I can probably guess it's about profit margins 'cos it certainly isn't about the customer. I would ask that you change it back to how it was. Please.

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Mint 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Flat Leaf Parsley 100G

£ 1.25
£0.13/10g

Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here