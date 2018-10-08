By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bird Eye Chillies 25G Price Marked

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Bird Eye Chillies 25G Price Marked
£ 0.90
£36.00/kg
per 100g
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Bird eye chillies.
  • Hand picked Selected for its fiery heat, ideal in thai curries
  Hand picked Selected for its fiery heat, ideal in thai curries
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Pepper

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of India, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal

Preparation and Usage

  • Warning: Do not touch without gloves. Skin irritant. Avoid contact with eyes. Wash hands thoroughly after preparation to avoid irritation.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy102kJ / 24kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g4.3g
Sugars4.2g4.2g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein0.8g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

4 stars

These aren't particularly hot, but at least they are almost always of a good standard. Reliable for use in anything you want to have a touch of "heat".

