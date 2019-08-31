By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Flat Leaf Parsley 100G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Flat Leaf Parsley 100G
£ 1.25
£0.13/10g
  • Energy5kcal 21kJ
    < 1%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Fat<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ (51kcal)

  • Flat Leaf Parsley
  • Full and flavoursome
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

You can freeze any left over herbs, by chopping them finely and placing them in a freezer bag. Use for cooking straight from the freezer.At home, for maximum freshness, keep me in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of U.K., the Canary Islands, Egypt, Ethiopia, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, Packed U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.
  • Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays add a little water and freeze.
  • To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking.
  • Use sprigs or tear leaves as required. A small handful adds plenty of flavour.
  • Don't forget to use the stalks as well.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e3.53 oz

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy214kJ (51kcal) 21kJ (5kcal)
Fat0.8g<0.1g
saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.3g0.6g
sugars0.9g<0.1g
Fibre3.3g0.3g
Protein3.0g0.3g
Salt0.4g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

CONSISTENTLY DISAPPOINTED with poor taste/quality

1 stars

I love parsley and eat a lot of it. Flat leaf, curly leaf. Yum. However, I have been CONSISTENTLY DISAPPOINTED with this product. Despite the good date, in my 4 purchases 2 of them were putrid. The 2 that seemed in good date had a very poor and unusual taste. Now, I don't know what the cause of this is. I know it is produced in Germany. Perhaps they are used to a different variety there. But I think it is more that that. Perhaps the gas they use in the packaging. Although bagged parsley from other stores don't have this problem. I have reported this to customer service three times, and to delivery guys twice, asking them try to resolve it. I have given up on a Tesco-resolution. So I simply do not buy parsley from Tesco any more, which is quite an inconvenience for me.

Usually bought next

Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Mint 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Cut Basil 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here