Tesco Flat Leaf Parsley 100G

CONSISTENTLY DISAPPOINTED with poor taste/quality
I love parsley and eat a lot of it. Flat leaf, curly leaf. Yum. However, I have been CONSISTENTLY DISAPPOINTED with this product. Despite the good date, in my 4 purchases 2 of them were putrid. The 2 that seemed in good date had a very poor and unusual taste. Now, I don't know what the cause of this is. I know it is produced in Germany. Perhaps they are used to a different variety there. But I think it is more that that. Perhaps the gas they use in the packaging. Although bagged parsley from other stores don't have this problem. I have reported this to customer service three times, and to delivery guys twice, asking them try to resolve it. I have given up on a Tesco-resolution. So I simply do not buy parsley from Tesco any more, which is quite an inconvenience for me.