Tesco Medium Pot Basil

Only last a few days!
These plants are usually very good but the last 2 I have ordered have both died within a week. I need Basil for next week though so I am hoping that its third time lucky!!
not good enough to use it
Disappointed with the basil pot - by the time i removed the dead leaves from it ...there was barely anything left on it. Please ask staff to check before they load things up in crates.
Godd product, but not always fresh as it should be
Far better than packet variety. However not always delivered as fresh as it should be, with some leaves browning
The leaves turn black within a few days.
Every time I order this the leaves turn black within a few days.
Would recommend !
Would definitely recommend! Tastes beautiful and lasted weeks for us which saved a fortune in buying the little packs of it each time. Love it!
Fruit flies
Only buy if you want a tonne of fruit flies too. I’d recommend the pre-packed cut basil instead sadly.
Nothing like fresh basil in a recipe
I love to get these pots ,there's nothing like fresh basil in my bolognaise and if I'm lucky enough to get a plant in good shape with a good date on it it is well worth it. Because the plants are so delicate I keep trying to tell myself to check them when they are delivered because the last few times they have arrived squashed, under everything from tins to bread, which is just how they arrived last week and I didn't realise until the driver had left. But otherwise to sum up if they have a good date and aren't squashed they can last for weeks if watered regularly from the bottom.