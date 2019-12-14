By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Pot Basil

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Medium Pot Basil
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
  • Energy7kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 135kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Basil
  • For more recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Tesco Basil Medium Pot
  • Sweet and peppery Ideal for homemade pesto
  • Sweet & fragrant
  • Great tossed into salads or paired with tomatoes
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

Basil

Storage

Remove sleeve. Plase pot on a saucer in a bright place away from draughts. When leaves start to droop, water sparingly by adding water to saucer. Don't leave standing in water. Don't refrigerate.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Name and address

  • Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsN/A
Energy135kJ / 32kcal7kJ / 2kcal
Fat0.6g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.7g0.1g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre1.6g<0.1g
Protein3.2g0.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Only last a few days!

2 stars

These plants are usually very good but the last 2 I have ordered have both died within a week. I need Basil for next week though so I am hoping that its third time lucky!!

not good enough to use it

1 stars

Disappointed with the basil pot - by the time i removed the dead leaves from it ...there was barely anything left on it. Please ask staff to check before they load things up in crates.

Godd product, but not always fresh as it should be

3 stars

Far better than packet variety. However not always delivered as fresh as it should be, with some leaves browning

The leaves turn black within a few days.

1 stars

Every time I order this the leaves turn black within a few days.

Would recommend !

5 stars

Would definitely recommend! Tastes beautiful and lasted weeks for us which saved a fortune in buying the little packs of it each time. Love it!

Fruit flies

1 stars

Only buy if you want a tonne of fruit flies too. I’d recommend the pre-packed cut basil instead sadly.

Nothing like fresh basil in a recipe

3 stars

I love to get these pots ,there's nothing like fresh basil in my bolognaise and if I'm lucky enough to get a plant in good shape with a good date on it it is well worth it. Because the plants are so delicate I keep trying to tell myself to check them when they are delivered because the last few times they have arrived squashed, under everything from tins to bread, which is just how they arrived last week and I didn't realise until the driver had left. But otherwise to sum up if they have a good date and aren't squashed they can last for weeks if watered regularly from the bottom.

