Tesco British Growing Mint Large Pot

Delicious and Thriving months later!
This was bought on impulse for minty gin and tonics one night, it was a tasty treat!! I wasn’t expecting it to live long, but here we are close to year later. It’s quadrupled in size, living happily in a 23cm pot outside, covered in pretty white flowers and still being used to jazz up drinks!
This was the worst herb pot I have ever bought, Ba
This was the worst herb pot I have ever bought, Barely a leaf on it, and where there were, the stalks were broken off, so it's all died
Not for home delivery
Does not like cold storage and started to die a couple of hours later after being an online delivery. All leaves have changed colour to black and shrivelled and unusable. This was before the hot weather.