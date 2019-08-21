By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Growing Mint Large Pot

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco British Growing Mint Large Pot
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

Product Description

  • Mint
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • British Mint
  • Cool and refreshing Perfect with peas
  • Cool & refreshing
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

Mint

Storage

Remove sleeve. Place pot on saucer in a bright place away from draughts. When leaves start to droop, water sparingly by adding water to saucer. Don't leave standing in water. Don't refrigerate.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Freshen up your drinks or add to fruit salads
  • Enjoy as a fresh mint tea, dress up your drinks, toss in a casserole or add to a fruit salad.
  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Name and address

  • Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious and Thriving months later!

5 stars

This was bought on impulse for minty gin and tonics one night, it was a tasty treat!! I wasn’t expecting it to live long, but here we are close to year later. It’s quadrupled in size, living happily in a 23cm pot outside, covered in pretty white flowers and still being used to jazz up drinks!

This was the worst herb pot I have ever bought, Ba

1 stars

This was the worst herb pot I have ever bought, Barely a leaf on it, and where there were, the stalks were broken off, so it's all died

Not for home delivery

1 stars

Does not like cold storage and started to die a couple of hours later after being an online delivery. All leaves have changed colour to black and shrivelled and unusable. This was before the hot weather.

Usually bought next

Tesco Basil Medium Pot

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco Coriander Medium Pot

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Mint 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here