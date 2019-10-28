By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Pot Rosemary

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Medium Pot Rosemary
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

Product Description

  • Rosemary
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • British Rosemary
  • Robust and aromatic Perfect with lamb
  • Intense & aromatic
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

Rosemary

Storage

Remove sleeve. Place pot on a saucer in a bright place away from draughts. When leaves start to droop, water sparingly by adding water to saucer. Don't leave standing in water. Don't refrigerate.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tear into roasted lamb and Mediterranean dishes
  • Right at home in Mediterranean dishes, with roasted lamb, chicken, and vegetables.
  • Wash before use.

Name and address

  Grown and packed for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

1

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Died next day

1 stars

Died next day

