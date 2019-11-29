By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Chillies 60G

£ 0.60
£10.00/kg
  • Energy83kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Red chillies.
  • Hand picked Selected for their medium heat and fruity flavour, ideal for stir frys
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Pepper

Produce of

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g

Nutrition

11 Reviews

Good general purpose medium heat chilli. Happy to

3 stars

Good general purpose medium heat chilli. Happy to give an extra star if you would start putting the variety of chilli on the pack, they're not always the same e.g. Jalapeno, Cayenne, Fresno, Serenade etc, what are they?

A bit more than medium!

1 stars

Very very hot for a medium chilli!

Purchased 3 packs. Delivered on Tuesday and alrea

1 stars

Purchased 3 packs. Delivered on Tuesday and already rotten on Wednesday all 3 packs

Rotten on delivery

1 stars

Can’t find another way to report this and get a refund/replacement for a spoilt item. Chillies were delivered and one was split and mouldy around the stem. The packet was full of juice from the rotten chilli. Have had these delivered plenty of times before but this particular one shouldn’t have been sold.

Chilli chew yum woohoo

5 stars

This chilli was immense 10/10.

Chillies had burst inside the bag, leaking everywh

1 stars

Chillies had burst inside the bag, leaking everywhere (totally unusable).

WON'T LIGHT A FIRE

1 stars

No spice or flavour

No heat at all.

1 stars

The only thing good you can say about these is they are nice and fresh. The bad part is they have no heat at all. Might as well use red peppers.

Very good

5 stars

Fruity and mildly hot - as expected. Great on pizza.

No Heat

1 stars

No heat at all more like small red peppers

