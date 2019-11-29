Tesco Red Chillies 60G

Good general purpose medium heat chilli. Happy to
Good general purpose medium heat chilli. Happy to give an extra star if you would start putting the variety of chilli on the pack, they're not always the same e.g. Jalapeno, Cayenne, Fresno, Serenade etc, what are they?
A bit more than medium!
Very very hot for a medium chilli!
Purchased 3 packs. Delivered on Tuesday and alrea
Purchased 3 packs. Delivered on Tuesday and already rotten on Wednesday all 3 packs
Rotten on delivery
Can’t find another way to report this and get a refund/replacement for a spoilt item. Chillies were delivered and one was split and mouldy around the stem. The packet was full of juice from the rotten chilli. Have had these delivered plenty of times before but this particular one shouldn’t have been sold.
Chilli chew yum woohoo
This chilli was immense 10/10.
Chillies had burst inside the bag, leaking everywh
Chillies had burst inside the bag, leaking everywhere (totally unusable).
WON'T LIGHT A FIRE
No spice or flavour
No heat at all.
The only thing good you can say about these is they are nice and fresh. The bad part is they have no heat at all. Might as well use red peppers.
Very good
Fruity and mildly hot - as expected. Great on pizza.
No Heat
No heat at all more like small red peppers