We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Dried Fruit, Nuts, Nutrient Powders & Seeds
Fruit Snacks
Fruit Rolls & Strings
Fruit Rolls & Strings
Showing
1 to 24
of
26 items
sorted by Relevance
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(13)
1 Category
Filter by
Fruit Rolls &
Strings
(26)
6 Brands
Filter by
Bear
(15)
Filter by
Fruit Bowl
(3)
Filter by
Kellogg's
(3)
Filter by
The Fruit
Factor
(3)
Filter by
Fruit Factory
(1)
Filter by
Urban Fresh
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(26)
Filter by
No egg
(26)
Filter by
No gluten
(26)
Filter by
No lactose
(26)
Filter by
No milk
(26)
Filter by
No soya
(26)
Filter by
Halal
(24)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(24)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(24)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(23)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(23)
Filter by
Vegan
(23)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(22)
Filter by
Kosher
(21)
Filter by
Low fat
(21)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(26)
Bear Yoyo Mango 9Pack 180G
Write a review
£4.25
£2.37/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Yoyo Mango 9Pack 180G to basket
Add
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Strawberry 9X20g
Write a review
£4.25
£2.37/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Strawberry 9X20g to basket
Add
Bear Yoyo Blackcurrant 9 Pack 180G
Write a review
£4.25
£2.37/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Yoyo Blackcurrant 9 Pack 180G to basket
Add
Kellogg's Fruit Winders Doubles Strawberry & Blackcurrant 5X17g
Write a review
£1.50
£1.77/100g
Quantity controls
add Kellogg's Fruit Winders Doubles Strawberry & Blackcurrant 5X17g to basket
Add
Fruit Bowl Raspberry Peelers 5X16g
Write a review
£2.25
£2.82/100g
Quantity controls
add Fruit Bowl Raspberry Peelers 5X16g to basket
Add
New
Fruit Bowl Strawberry Peelers 5X16g
Write a review
£2.25
£2.82/100g
Quantity controls
add Fruit Bowl Strawberry Peelers 5X16g to basket
Add
Fruit Factory Fruit Strings Strawberry 5X20g
Write a review
£2.00
£2.00/100g
Quantity controls
add Fruit Factory Fruit Strings Strawberry 5X20g to basket
Add
Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Strings 5X 20G
Write a review
£2.00
£2.00/100g
Quantity controls
add Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Strings 5X 20G to basket
Add
Bear Strawberry Yoyo Multipack 5X20g
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Strawberry Yoyo Multipack 5X20g to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Peelers 5X16g
Write a review
£2.25
£2.82/100g
Quantity controls
add Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Peelers 5X16g to basket
Add
Bear Yoyo Sours Mango & Apple 10 Rolls 5 Pack
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Yoyo Sours Mango & Apple 10 Rolls 5 Pack to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Fruit Factory Fruit Hearts Strawberry 5X20g
Write a review
£2.00
£2.00/100g
Quantity controls
add Fruit Factory Fruit Hearts Strawberry 5X20g to basket
Add
Bear Smoothie Fruit Yoyo Peach & Banana 5 X 20G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Smoothie Fruit Yoyo Peach & Banana 5 X 20G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Raspberry 5 X 20G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Raspberry 5 X 20G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Stars 5 Pack 100G
Write a review
£2.00
£2.00/100g
Quantity controls
add Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Stars 5 Pack 100G to basket
Add
Bear Smoothie Yoyos Blueberry & Banana 5X20g
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Smoothie Yoyos Blueberry & Banana 5X20g to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Mango 5 X 20G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Mango 5 X 20G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Apple 5 X 20G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Apple 5 X 20G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Bear Giant Yoyo Apple & Blackcurrant 5 X 20G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Giant Yoyo Apple & Blackcurrant 5 X 20G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Bear Blackcurrant Yoyo Multipack 5X20g
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
£2.60
£2.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Bear Blackcurrant Yoyo Multipack 5X20g to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022
Bear Giant Yoyo Strawberry & Mango 5 X 20G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 28/07/2022