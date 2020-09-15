Bear Gian Yoyo Apple & Blackcurrant 5 X 20G
New
Product Description
- Gently baked pure fruit and veg rolls with apple, pear and blackcurrant
- Yoyos are grrreat for baking.
- For healthy recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk
- Free
- Collect & go card keeper and stickers
- Bear's Grrreatest games
- To claim your card keeper just visit:
- 1 bearcards.co.uk
- 2 And with a grrrown up fill out the redemption form with your details
- 3 We'll send you your card keeper & stickers in the post*
- 4 Race to collect all 50 cards & follow the animal athletes* sporting adventures
- 5 Send us a photo of your completed card collection and receive a special winners reward!
- *Limit of 4 per household - whilst stocks last. When they're gone, they're gone!
- So Yoyos are high in fibre, with the same amount of sugar as a medium apple*
- 1 pack = the same amount of sugar as a medium apple*
- *Data from McCance and Widdowson [coFID 2015] for 1 medium apple
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Just fruit, just veg
- Absolutely nothing else
- No added sugar
- We never use concentrates, only whole fruit and veg
- Gluten and nut free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Apples, Pears, Blackcurrants and a little Spirulina Extract, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 390g of Apples, 192g of Pears and 47g of Blackcurrants per 100g of Bear Yoyos
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts
Name and address
- BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Return to
- For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
- BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (20g)
|Energy
|1170 kJ
|234 kJ
|-
|280 kcal
|56 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|13g
|of which sugars**
|42g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|10g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|**contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020