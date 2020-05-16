We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fruit Bowl Raspberry Peelers 5X16g

5(2)Write a review
Fruit Bowl Raspberry Peelers 5X16g
£2.50
£3.13/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit snack made from concentrated apple and raspberry purees and fruit juices
  • For more fun...
  • We simply squish apples and raspberries and a little fruit juice so you can eat them anywhere - on the bus, in the bath, even deep sea diving!
  • Are you a peeler & nibbler?
  • Are you a chomper & chewer?
  • Made with real fruit
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Great for baking
  • Only naturally occurring sugars, 1 peeler = 1 apple
  • Perfect for little lunchboxes
  • Ideal as a snack
  • Yum yum!
  • Perfectly playful fruit peelers
  • Tried, tested, approved - family panel
  • Fruit made fun
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - MK
  • Pack size: 80G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Apple Juice, Raspberry Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrates (Chokeberry, Elderberry), Natural Flavouring, An average of 682g of Apple and 44g of Raspberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Peelers®

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Best before: See base of pack.

Name and address

  • Stream Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
  • Walsoken,
  • Wisbech,
  • Cambs,
  • PE14 7BQ,

  • Stream Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
  • Walsoken,
  • Wisbech,
  • Cambs,
  • PE14 7BQ,
  • UK.
  • www.fruit-bowl.com

Net Contents

5 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 16g Peeler
Energy 1356kJ217kJ
-320kcal51kcal
Fat 1.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g11g
of which sugars58g9.3g
Fibre 7.5g1.2g
Protein 1.5g0.2g
Salt 0.25g0.04g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great for lunches. Tasty.

5 stars

Great for lunches. Tasty.

Yum

5 stars

My little boy loves these. I feel better about giving him these than sweets as they are a little bit better for him, and he doesn’t know.

