Fruit Bowl Raspberry Peelers 5X16g

Great for lunches. Tasty.
Yum
My little boy loves these. I feel better about giving him these than sweets as they are a little bit better for him, and he doesn’t know.
Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Apple Juice, Raspberry Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrates (Chokeberry, Elderberry), Natural Flavouring, An average of 682g of Apple and 44g of Raspberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Peelers®
Best before: See base of pack.
5 x 16g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16g Peeler
|Energy
|1356kJ
|217kJ
|-
|320kcal
|51kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|11g
|of which sugars
|58g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.04g
