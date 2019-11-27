By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Raspberry 5 X 20G

Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Raspberry 5 X 20G
Product Description

  • Raspberry Pure Fruit Yoyos
  • Yoyos are also grrreat for baking. For baking recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk/activities
  • For a BEAR hug visit www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl at grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
  • Delicious pure fruit rolls, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
  • BEAR Yoyos are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect lunchbox snack.
  • Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
  • We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his healthy yo yo fruit bars.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 100% dried fruit and veg
  • 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
  • No added sugar or salt
  • Never from concentrate
  • No nut ingredients
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Apples, Pears, Raspberries, A little Black Carrot Extract, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 380g of Apples, 205g of Pears & 65g of Raspberries per 100g of Yoyos

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Name and address

  • BEAR,
  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

  • For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper roll
Energy kJ 1170kJ 112
-kcal 280kcal 27
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates63g6g
of which sugars*42g4g
Fibre 10g1g
Protein 1.9g0.2g
Salt 0g0g
*sugars naturally found in the fruit--

955 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy!!!

5 stars

I used to buy these for my boy's packed lunches at school and it was always the first thing they ate!! They are teenagers now, but I STILL have to buy them!!!! I must admit, I do squirrel a few away for myself too!!! Our favourites are the Raspberry ones & any of the Super Sour ones!!!

Not a messy snack

5 stars

I received a free sample for my daughter to try and she enjoyed it very much. I think it is important for our children to eat fruit every day and this is a clever way to obtain this goal. I will be buying this if I see it when I'm doing my weekly shop.

Tasty Treat

5 stars

I received a sample and was pleasantly surprised at how tasty it was. It's a neat little snack to have in my bag for when I get the munchies.

Daughter loved it!

5 stars

Thank you very much for our free sample our daughter loves them.

great taste

5 stars

I received the sample and could not wait to try it, I was not disappointed it was delicious.

Disappointing

1 stars

I'm disappointed as I never actually got my Bear Nibbles

My 4 year old loves bear snacks

3 stars

Thanks for the sample My 4 year old loves the yo-yos but they do not really “hit the spot” ie she always wants another note filling snack too. Having said that I think they are fun and naturally sweet and sticky so pass as a Relatively healthy treat. My 1.5yr old isn’t quite ready to enjoy them yet as he can’t seem to chew them yet.

not a great hit

1 stars

I received a sample and have just tried them out on my two sons and my grandson,none of whom like it ,so i tried it myself and i must admit i didn't care for it either. It tasted to me like a strip of dried raspberry jam.

Amazing product

5 stars

I recieved a sample of the yoyo's. My 3 year old absolutely loved it. He keeps asking for more now so will have to buy some for him. I love that they are natural products with no hidden nasties.

Great snack!

5 stars

It's a great snack to have on the go! Very delicious.

