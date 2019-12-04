Bear Strawberry Yoyo Multipack 5X20g

Great taste
My son absolutely loved the yoyo, he said it tasted great and the collectors card is a great addition
Loved the flavour
Highly recommend this product. Convenient and tasty
Tasty and healthy
I received a sample of bear yo yo's and my little one loved them. They are very tasty, healthy and not sticky or messy, so ideal for toddlers on the go!
Yummy fruit snack
My fussy son loves this Yoyo snack, which is a big plus as we can't get him to eat raisins anymore. It is really handy to carry around, not messy to eat, and made from all natural ingredients too!
Arrived fast!
Sample arrived sooner than we thought it would. Son was very excited to eat the yoyo, we now buy them during our weekly shop.
Yummy
I received a sample and it was delicious. Really healthy and tasty.
Great taste
We received the strawberry bear yo and the tests was amazing !
Healthy snack option for thriving toddler
My little one loves these for when we are out and about. A perfect snack without any hidden nasties. Would highly recommend to other mums.
So tasty
Tasty and healthy! Couldn't ask for more! Amazing snack, definitely recommended!
Perfect for kids!
I'd barely opened the sample packaet when both my children were around me wanting to try it. They immediately assumed this was a sugar filled sweet, which makes it the perfect snack for kids,as its full of goodness! They enjoyed every mouthful. They said it was full of flavour, and tasted very much like strawberry. They enjoyed unrolling it and they said it wasn't too chewy that it got stuck in their teeth!